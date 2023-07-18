New investment in human capital ensures Barclays is providing innovative solutions for clients to achieve net zero

Barclays is pleased to announce the appointment of three new senior hires in the Corporate and Investment Bank.

The hires will join the Sustainable and Impact Investment Banking (SIB) team, which is focused on advising and raising capital for companies whose businesses are solving environmental and social issues. The team also supports larger-capitalization companies to help transition their businesses through ESG-related financing and strategic transactions, including partnerships with and investments in emerging growth companies.

Arnoud Boksteijn will join in August as Managing Director in SIB to cover food and agricultural technology as well as clients in the broader agriculture sector. Previously, he was Managing Director and Head of Global Agriculture and the Agriculture Technology franchise within the Industrials Group at Credit Suisse.

Cindy Quan will join in September as a Director and Head of Americas ESG Advisory within SIB. She will work closely with Tanja Gihr, who leads advisory in EMEA, to provide differentiated advice to clients on ESG aspects of M&A and equity capital transactions. She previously worked at Goldman Sachs where she was Global Head of ESG for Goldman Corporate and Workplace Solutions.

Bogdan Oprea joined Barclays earlier this year as a Director within SIB, based in London, focusing on battery technology, solar equipment, recycling, and agricultural technology solutions. Prior to joining Barclays, Bogdan spent more than 20 years at Citigroup mainly in London, most recently in the Industrials investment banking team.

"These senior hires reflect our commitment to expanding our world-class team who are focused on delivering expertise to clients as they look to develop new climate tech solutions, as well as supporting corporations as they navigate the transition towards a low-carbon economy," says Brian Reilly, Global Co-Head of Sustainable and Impact Banking.

Established in 2019, the team is rapidly expanding, as demand grows from early-stage companies that are developing new climate technology solutions with an ambition to bring them to market and deploy at scale. Barclays has delivered over £87 billion of green finance to date, aiming towards a target to facilitate $1 trillion of sustainable and green financing by 2030.

"We are uniquely placed to provide clients with the advisory and access to capital they need as they strive to meet social and environmental goals. Attracting the best talent globally with specialist knowledge of more carbon intensive sectors, at the same time as supporting emerging growth companies that may present innovative solutions to the challenges we face, is critical as we support clients on the transition to a low-carbon economy," says Marie Freier, Global Co-Head of Sustainable and Impact Banking, Barclays.

