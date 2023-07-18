Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Prepares for Debut on Toronto Stock Exchange

Gamelancer Media Celebrates a Major Milestone as it Prepares to Commence Trading on the TSX, Appointing JF Cote Lead Director of the Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading digital media, entertainment, production and distribution company, is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, marking a significant milestone for the Company as it continues to make strides in the digital media industry, expanding its global presence.

The Company's shares will delist from the CSE at the end of the trading day Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, with trading commencing on the TSX the morning of Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, under the symbol GMNG. The Company wishes to assure its shareholders that no action is required on their part regarding the TSX listing. There will be no changes to the Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (CUSIP) numbers for the common shares and shareholders will not be asked to exchange their share certificates.

Up-listing to the TSX positions Gamelancer to unlock new opportunities for merger and acquisition ("M&A") growth, increase investor confidence, and further expand its client base into the US. Becoming a senior issuer reinforces the Company's global scalability, aiding in Gamelancer's ability to create sustainable value for our stakeholders and shareholders.

In conjunction with this news, Gamelancer is proud to appoint JF Cote as Lead Director of its Board of Directors. Mr. Cote, with his extensive experience and strategic insight, will play a crucial role in advising management and the board during this transformative phase, setting the foundation for achieving long-term objectives and expanding the Company's global presence.

"Gamelancer's listing on the TSX is part of a broader strategy to expand our shareholder base to include a larger institutional, family office, and retail participants," says Jon Dwyer, Gamelancer CEO, "With the appointment of JF Cote as Lead Director, we have added strong oversight to help us diagnose M&A + organic growth opportunities. Gamelancer is focused on capturing greater market share as television ad budgets continue to shift towards digital platforms such as TikTok, Snap, and Instagram at an accelerated pace. Our presence on a senior exchange positions Gamelancer as a creative + distribution partner for global brands and agencies, capable of hyper-scaling video inventory according to their demand. Similar to television channels, digital channels are designed to reach specific target demographics, and Gamelancer owns & operates one of the largest digital Gen Z and young Millennial communities on platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Threads."

As Gamelancer enters this new chapter, the Company remains focused on creating compelling content, nurturing strategic partnerships, and leveraging emerging opportunities to captivate audiences on various platforms.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit - a renowned UK game developer. The Company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The Company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to over 41 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Forward Looking Information

SOURCE: Gamelancer Media Corp.

