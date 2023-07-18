MotioN Wellness Private Limited.: MotioN Launches Revolutionary Fitness Ecosystem with AI and Blockchain Integration

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / MotioN introduces its fitness ecosystem that incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. MotioN aims to provide a comprehensive solution that gamifies fitness, offers personalized coaching, and rewards users, potentially transforming the way people approach staying fit.

MotioN's development was inspired by the Covid-19 lockdown, during which individuals experienced prolonged periods of indoor confinement. The founders recognized the decline in fitness levels and set out to create a solution that not only incentivizes physical activity but also delivers personalized fitness coaching through AI. The MotioN app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , ensuring accessibility to a wide range of users.

MotioN's mobile app adopts a gamification approach to fitness by offering cryptocurrency rewards for engaging in physical activities. Moreover, users have the ability to take control of their data and potentially convert it into value, such as discounts or direct payments in cryptocurrency, with their consent. This unique feature encourages active user participation in the value-creation process, making their fitness journey more rewarding.

A notable feature of MotioN is its AI-powered virtual coach named FitCoach. FitCoach offers personalized fitness coaching tailored to individual needs and goals, enhancing the overall workout experience. Additionally, MotioN has plans to establish partnerships with prominent health insurance companies to provide exclusive discounts based on user workout activities, creating a comprehensive all-in-one fitness solution.

"We wanted to create a fitness app that not only rewards users for their efforts but also provides personalized guidance to help them achieve their fitness goals. With MotioN, we are giving our users the opportunity to earn while they work out and take charge of their data," said Newton Raj, one of the founders of MotioN.

MotioN's emphasis on data privacy and security differentiates it from other fitness apps. The platform incorporates blockchain technology, specifically the DeWell Platform, which facilitates secure and transparent sharing of fitness data. This enables the development of data-driven products and services for various stakeholders, including insurance companies, dieticians, healthcare professionals, fitness trainers, and meal-kit businesses. The comprehensive approach promotes improved healthcare outcomes and encourages a healthy lifestyle.

MotioN's mobile app has undergone rigorous security assessments, to ensure robust protection measures. Advanced authentication and data encryption mechanisms are in place to safeguard user fitness data against potential threats. Regular security audits are conducted to maintain continuous protection and instill confidence in the app's user base.

