Bitspay Transforms Crypto Exchange with Listing on CMC and Global Expansion Plans

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Bitspay, the innovative online crypto exchange platform, announces the official launch of its recent listing on CoinMarketCap (CMC), solidifying its position in the crypto market. With this milestone achieved, Bitspay is now poised to extend its presence by seeking listings on similar platforms worldwide. This development enables users to trade leading cryptocurrencies instantly through Bitspay's state-of-the-art website, offering a user-friendly mechanism to access top projects across the globe.

The founding team of Bitspay comprises a group of highly experienced professionals. Their combined expertise has positioned Bitspay as a disruptive force and a prominent player in the competitive market.

As a UK-based company serving clients globally, Bitspay aims to bring a much-needed wind of change to the online crypto exchange sector. The platform ensures a simple and intuitive registration process by being committed to upholding the strictest regulations regarding customer safety and privacy. In addition, Bitspay maintains an informative blog section, updated frequently with market trends and opportunities, to keep its customers well-informed. Around-the-clock professional support is also provided to users, ensuring prompt assistance.

Bitspay's cutting-edge mechanism for crypto exchange is designed to withstand the complexities of the current environment. It offers both centralized transactions and decentralized asset storage options, effectively addressing the common challenges digital asset trading platforms face. Users can personalize messages to avoid falling victim to fake phishing emails, adding an extra layer of security. With these remarkable features, Bitspay is poised to outperform traditional trading platforms shortly.

The ultimate vision of Bitspay is to delegate authority to the DAO, creating a fully autonomous and community-managed platform. By empowering market-leading blockchain experts, the company aims to establish a decentralized platform at the forefront of the industry.

Security is paramount to Bitspay, and the platform adopts a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. It constantly manages and mitigates risks, employing a centralized transaction and decentralized storage model for user-layer assets. User funds are stored in blockchain-based slave wallets without private keys, while the platform's central node wallet employs a multi-signature, offline signature, and layered framework security design. With over 90% of digital assets held in cold wallets, regular external audits are conducted to ensure top-notch security. Collaborations with industry-leading cybersecurity firms further reinforce the platform's commitment to user protection.

Moreover, after months of diligent work, meticulous attention to detail, and a steadfast commitment to industry-leading standards, the company looks forward to facilitating its clients with its brand-new infrastructure. Whether users are experienced financiers or just stepping into the fascinating world of cryptocurrency, Bitspay invites people to experience its platform firsthand.

Bitspay is a pioneering trading system for digital assets, catering specifically to young traders and social networks. The platform connects users with professional financiers, fostering a community of traders who collaborate, share experiences, and work together to achieve their individual monetary goals.

