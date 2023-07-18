International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc. Announces Royalty Agreement with National Tobacco for Clipper Lighters, Showcasing Ice Cube's Intellectual Property

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST), an OTC Markets listed company and pioneer leader in integrating the Hollywood and cannabis industries, announced that it has entered into a royalty agreement with National Tobacco, the owner and producer of Clipper Lighters.

This agreement will allow Clipper, whose legendary product was created in Barcelona (Spain) in 1972, to utilize the intellectual property (IP) and related trademarks of Fryday LLC, our joint venture partnership with Ice Cube, a subsidiary of International Star Inc.

The initial term of the agreement is set at 12 months, focusing on incorporating it into the 2023 Clipper lighter collection.

Consumers can look forward to the inclusion of this IP in popular models such as the CP11, CP22, and other upcoming designs.

"We are very excited by this new relationship, which Dale Mercer, our team member, has originated. This collaboration exemplifies our ability to capitalize on our iconic IP and the promising opportunities it brings to our company," commented Dan Rubin, CEO of Budding Equity, the operational arm of International Star Inc.

International Star Inc. has achieved remarkable success in the second quarter of 2023, recording record-breaking sales results. Royalty-eligible sales surpassed US $1,400,000 during this period, underscoring the company's strong positioning within the competitive global cannabis market. These exceptional results highlight the efficacy of International Star's unique business model, granting exclusive Joint Ventures to develop and market product lines utilizing globally recognized entertainment properties.

The company's portfolio of entertainment properties includes utilizing iconic brands such as Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke for the accessory market. Additionally, a strategic partnership with renowned director Kevin Smith has led to the development of a line of cannabis accessories under the Jay & Silent Bob brand.

"Through strategic partnerships and the fusion of pop culture and cannabis products, we have successfully captured a wide and diverse consumer base - that we hope to grow," said Rubin.

Looking ahead, International Star Inc. is dedicated to meeting the rising demand for cannabis and cannabis-related products while fully leveraging the power of its globally celebrated entertainment properties for sustainable market growth.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way the Company expects or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

