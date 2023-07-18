Coherent Corp.: Coherent Appoints Dr. Christopher Dorman As Executive VP, Lasers Business

PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that Dr. Christopher Dorman has been named Executive Vice President, Lasers Business. In this position, he is responsible for the Lasers Segment across the markets of precision manufacturing, semiconductor & display capital equipment, life sciences, and scientific instruments, driving operational excellence and customer focus.



"Dr. Dorman's 21-year tenure with Coherent and his recognized expertise in laser technology make him the perfect choice to lead multiple businesses within our Lasers Segment," said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO. "Dr. Dorman established the blueprint for our world-class facilities for laser design and manufacturing in Glasgow, Kaiserslautern, and Lübeck, and in his new role he will continue to drive revenue and cash generation for our lasers business."

Dr. Dorman was most recently Senior Vice President and General Manager based in Coherent's state-of-the-art facility in Glasgow, Scotland. He joined Coherent in 2002 as a product manager and has held various positions as a general manager and vice president.

Dr. Dorman graduated from Oxford University with an MA (Oxon) in Physics and holds a Ph.D. in Lasers and Quantum Physics from Imperial College, London. He is currently Chair of the UK Photonics Leadership Group, Chair of Photonics Scotland, a visiting professor to the University of Strathclyde, and a Fellow of the Institute of Physics. He was recognized by Queen Elizabeth II with an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to photonic and laser technology and exports in the 2019 Birthday Honours list.

