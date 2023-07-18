Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQXS | ISIN: US19247G1076 | Ticker-Symbol: H7B
Tradegate
18.07.23
15:40 Uhr
43,400 Euro
-2,200
-4,82 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COHERENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COHERENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,80044,00016:08
43,60044,00016:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2023 | 12:06
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coherent Corp.: Coherent Appoints Dr. Christopher Dorman As Executive VP, Lasers Business

PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that Dr. Christopher Dorman has been named Executive Vice President, Lasers Business. In this position, he is responsible for the Lasers Segment across the markets of precision manufacturing, semiconductor & display capital equipment, life sciences, and scientific instruments, driving operational excellence and customer focus.

"Dr. Dorman's 21-year tenure with Coherent and his recognized expertise in laser technology make him the perfect choice to lead multiple businesses within our Lasers Segment," said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO. "Dr. Dorman established the blueprint for our world-class facilities for laser design and manufacturing in Glasgow, Kaiserslautern, and Lübeck, and in his new role he will continue to drive revenue and cash generation for our lasers business."

Dr. Dorman was most recently Senior Vice President and General Manager based in Coherent's state-of-the-art facility in Glasgow, Scotland. He joined Coherent in 2002 as a product manager and has held various positions as a general manager and vice president.

Dr. Dorman graduated from Oxford University with an MA (Oxon) in Physics and holds a Ph.D. in Lasers and Quantum Physics from Imperial College, London. He is currently Chair of the UK Photonics Leadership Group, Chair of Photonics Scotland, a visiting professor to the University of Strathclyde, and a Fellow of the Institute of Physics. He was recognized by Queen Elizabeth II with an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to photonic and laser technology and exports in the 2019 Birthday Honours list.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.