Ebix, Inc.: Southern District Court of New York Dismisses Securities Suit Against Ebix

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: Ebix), today issued an informational release declaring that the United States Southern District Court State of New York (SDNY) yesterday issued a formal ruling in the matter of Ebix, Inc. ("Ebix") vs. Rahul Saraf (the "Plaintiff") and dismissed the class action securities suit against Ebix. The District Court also denied the Plantiff's request to file new amended claims, after reviewing the previous three complaints, and ordered the dismissal of the third amended complaint.



The Plaintiff had filed a Third Amended Complaint. It includes four sets of new allegations:

First, that Ebix officers Raina and Hamil had a motive to conceal the weakness in internal controls to ensure a successful IPO - and that this IPO was Ebix's only hope of avoiding insolvency.

Second, that Raina switched his compensation from stock to cash in 2021 because he knew of a weakness in Ebix's internal controls.

Third, that Raina and Hamil allegedly admitted a material weakness in internal control at EbixCash in the DRHP and

Fourth, that a "damning" report by Hindenburg Research - and Defendants' responses to it - reveal knowledge of the alleged weakness.

Ebix requested SDNY court for dismissal, arguing that, even with the new allegations, Plaintiff did not establish scienter (the validity of the allegations). The court agreed and Ebix's motion to dismiss was GRANTED, and the Third Amended Complaint dismissed.

Earlier in this putative class action, the Plantiff had brought securities fraud claims against Ebix and two Ebix executives, Robin Raina and Steven Hamil (the "Individual Defendants"). The court ruled that Plaintiff had alleged that, between November 9, 2020, and February 19, 2021 (the "Class Period"), Defendants made material misstatements regarding Ebix's internal control over its financial reporting. In a prior Opinion and Order, the court had granted Ebix's motion to dismiss the Second Amended Complaint, finding that Saraf failed to plead scienter. Thereafter, Saraf filed the operative Third Amended Complaint, adding the above four sets of allegations.

About Ebix, Inc.

With approximately 200 offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide on-demand infrastructure exchanges to the insurance, financial services, travel and healthcare industries.

With a "Phygital" strategy that combines over 650,000 physical distribution outlets in India and many Southeast Asian Nations ("ASEAN") countries as of December 31, 2021, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio of software and services encompasses domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, lending and wealth management across 75+ countries including India. EbixCash's Forex operations are carried out primarily through 82 retail branches, 62 retail kiosks in 16 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, 12 seaports, over 250 franchise partners across 69 cities, as well as offered through more than 1200 corporate clients, more than 27 bank clients, and 5-star hotels in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of the leading non-bank travel exchanges based in India and catering to approximately 517,000 agents and approximately 17,900 registered corporate clients as of December 31, 2021. EbixCash's financial technologies business offers software solutions at the enterprise level for banks, asset and wealth management companies and trust companies within India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. EbixCash's business process outsourcing services provide information technology and call center services to a variety of industries.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com .

