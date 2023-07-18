New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Global Recognition Awards (GRA) is delighted to announce that the maritime company Kraken Marine Services has been bestowed with a 2023 Global Recognition Award. The award is given to those businesses which demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation, and achievement within their respective sectors.

Kraken Marine Services Ltd

"Kraken Marine Services Ltd, despite being a newer player in the industry, has shown immense tenacity and commitment that stands at par with much larger companies," says Alex Sterling, spokesperson of GRA.

Kraken Marine Services Ltd has displayed accomplishments in its relatively short span of operation. The company has developed a dependable service and has already partnered with big-name clients from UK and overseas. Two of these collaboration projects with Kraken Marine Services Ltd are in contention for their own awards.

"This recognition as a reliable service provider is an important milestone and a testament to our diligent efforts and high standards of service," says Kraken Marine Services Ltd's spokesperson, Julian Northway.

The company's operation is their commitment to serving hard-to-reach areas. "They have taken on the challenging task of delivering freight via their unique vessels, with no port or little infrastructure their vessels can provide a turnkey solution to an otherwise challenging problem, which has been their best service since the start," adds Sterling.

In a year of operation, the company has successfully managed to generate around 50 new clients, also the repeat customer base. They work on a personal level with each client from the initial enquiry right through to project completion and beyond.

Kraken Marine Services is an independently owned company based in the South West, UK and owned by the highly experienced Captain, Julian Northway. The firm owns the 26m multipurpose landing craft, KMS Terramare, and the 20m fast workboat KMS Valonia, which are both well known within the UK workboat industry for being a very capable vessels and suitable for many different marine projects.

About Global Recognition AwardsTM:

Global Recognition AwardsTM is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have significantly contributed to their industry. Their awards are highly regarded and sought after by businesses across the globe.

