Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACRL) ("Atacama") is happy to publish a new website that increases focus on maintaining shareholder transparency by keeping shareholders up to date on the company's mining activities in Northern Ontario. Find the website at www.acrlintl.com.

According to CEO Glenn Grant, "Atacama needs a platform where the company can regularly publish work being done on the company's mineral claims. Atacama has been working hard at locating and acquiring mining claims that look promising to add to the company's mining claim base. This includes properties that we anticipate contains gold, silver, cobalt, lithium, graphite, and rare earth elements for the EV industry. Information covering the minerals and individual properties is provided on the website and the website will be updated regularly to reflect work done on the properties.

"The company will issue press releases to highlight progress being made on the company's mining claims and will be included on the new Atacama website under 'NEWS.' The company plans to issue press releases at least once a month, with the first press release covering mining claim development to be issued covering developments on the ground for the company's Tannahill property."

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com)

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, and cobalt.

