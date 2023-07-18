Anzeige
Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023, at 4:30 PM EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its second quarter 2023 financial results conference call on August 10, 2023, at 4:30 PM EST. Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 888-506-0062 and 973-528-0011 for international participants and reference participant access code 435639. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference the Crexendo earnings call and access code 435639. A replay of the call will be available until August 17, 2023, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 48728.

About Crexendo ®
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
949-574-3860
CXDO@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768490/Crexendo-Inc-to-Issue-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-on-August-10-2023-at-430-PM-EST

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
