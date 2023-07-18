Anzeige
18.07.2023 | 15:02
Grace Agostino Joins Nueva Network as VP of Network Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Nueva Network, an Audio Media company with digital extensions and offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, D.C., and Los Angeles is proud to announce the appointment of Grace Agostino as Vice President of Network Sales. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in broadcast media sales, Grace brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Nueva Network

Nueva Network



Throughout her career, Grace has held significant positions at renowned organizations, including Katz Media Group, INTEREP Radio, iHeart, Spanish Broadcasting Systems, and most recently Gen Media Partners. Her vast experience and success in these roles have solidified her reputation as a leading expert in broadcast media sales.

Beyond her sales acumen, Grace Agostino is known for her passion for the radio industry. Her enthusiasm and dedication have inspired colleagues and friends, earning her a reputation as a mentor and nurturer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Grace Agostino to the Nueva Network team as our new Vice President of Network Sales," said José M Villafañe, Chief Executive Officer of Nueva Network. "Grace's extensive experience, proven track record, and strong industry relationships make her an invaluable addition to our organization. We are confident that her expertise and forward-thinking approach will drive our network's success and further strengthen our position in the industry."

In her role as VP of Network Sales at Nueva Network, Grace Agostino will oversee the development and execution of strategic sales initiatives, leveraging her deep industry knowledge to drive growth and foster relationships with clients and partners. Grace will be based in New York and report to José Mateo, SVP of Network Sales.

For more information about Nueva Network and its services, visit www.nuevanetwork.com or contact:
Jose M. Villafan~e, CEO/CRO Nueva Network: jose@nuevanetwork.com

About Nueva Network
Nueva Network is a 100% Minority Owned Audio Media Company representing a network of 350 radio stations in the top 150 DMA with 85% coverage of the US Hispanic Market. Nueva Network was created with the mission to service Brands and Agencies First. NN's business model is unique in that it allows advertisers a cost-efficient entry into Network Audio and serves as a partner that provides a bonus incentive to support the brand's corporate "Social Initiatives". NN provides agencies and clients services such as spot production, branded content, in addition to social media extensions, live reads and endorsements for national and regional media placement.

Contact Information
José M. Villafañe
CEO / CRO Nueva Network
jose@nuevanetwork.com

