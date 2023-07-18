Over 140 Startups in Washington, DC, Recognized in HackerNoon's 'Startups of the Year 2023'

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / HackerNoon, the independent technology publishing platform, is pleased to announce the nominees for its annual "Startups of the Year" awards, featuring the most promising and innovative companies in the Washington, D.C., startup ecosystem.





The list, compiled by the HackerNoon team, showcases 147 startups that are making significant contributions to the Washington, D.C., economy and driving innovation in their respective industries.

The startups in Washington, D.C., nominated for Startups of the Year 2023 include:

Phalanx

Optakit

MassLight

flowerz

zapEHR

Palomar Management Group

Rainplan

Smarkets

Sonatype

Shift5

Afynd

Atlas Lane

Quindar

EngagedMD

My3PL

Numinar

Cinder

Loops

Quorum

Perla

Bedrock

Savi

NeuroSync

Idyllo

ANAI

Tidal Cyber

CloudRig

GoVoBo

Visme

CodexDF

CareJourney

Lokyata

CleanChoice Energy

TutorDudes

StepUp to Learn

PubNation

Student Opportunity Center

Datasembly

Retrium

ResEssential

Metistream

Smart Carrier

FOUNT

markerpd

Grow Progress

Squire

"We are thrilled to recognize the top startups in Washington, D.C., and celebrate their achievements," said David Smooke, HackerNoon founder and CEO. "Starting and sustaining a company is difficult. We're honored to showcase their work and impact."

Startups of the Year 2023 is a community-driven voting platform that recognizes startups that are changing technology and the world for the better. Since May 8, 2023, thousands of users have been nominating and voting for the best ventures in their cities. The voting period will remain open until Dec. 31, 2023, and winners will be announced in January 2024 after a comprehensive evaluation by the HackerNoon team.

In its previous iteration, a total of 44,427 startups were nominated in 16 different regions, and the community cast 234,344 votes during a six-month-long campaign in favor of budding companies that were growing and trending across every major city in the world. The 1,382 winners received perks from sponsors and a free tech company news page from HackerNoon.

As a proponent of the open data movement, HackerNoon releases the unique social data gathered from Startups of the Year on GitHub as "/where-startups-trend" for valuable insights.

Apart from validation from the world's greenest tech publication, all nominees get free interviews relevant to their domain, region, and funding. They will also receive an amazing discount package designed for their startup and a free version of their very own Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon.

People can nominate their favorite startups, and vote once per day per award for who they think should be Startup of the Year all the way up to Dec. 31.

In addition to the award itself, winners receive exclusive interviews, an exclusive NFT from HackerNoon, and a .Tech Domain for life.

For more information about the "Startups of the Year 2023" list and the nominated companies, please visit our FAQ page.

Startups Of The Year 2023 is sponsored by .Tech Domains.

