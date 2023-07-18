McCurdy Real Estate & Auction: Small Tooling & Composite Company With Fortune 500 Clients for Sale at Auction

Located in the Air Capital of the World, this 15,000± square foot tooling and composite company caters to clients nationwide - with minimal staffing required.

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Located in the Air Capital of the World, this 15,000± square foot tooling and composite company caters to clients nationwide: from Elon Musk's SpaceX to Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Joby Aviation's first Electric Aerial Rideshare - with minimal staffing required. McCurdy Real Estate & Auction is inviting you to bid on Leading Edge Aerospace's facility, equipment, business operations, and resin infusion process, located in Wichita, KS, via online-only auction.

Leading Edge Aerospace

In the Air Capital of the World, Wichita, KS.

Because Leading Edge Aerospace's resin infusion process is so specialized, they are able to offer their clients a cost-efficient and time-effective option, leading to their participation in projects like the SpaceX landing leg, Cessna Scorpion, the canopy for the new F-35 fighter jet, Bell Helicopter's V-280, and more. Their unique and very specialized resin infusion process maintains the highest quality of precision while potentially saving hundreds of thousands of dollars on prototyping and production costs.

"We made the infusion process a more quality process that was dependable and could do the work while keeping the customer happy. We reduced our cost by roughly 30% compared to others for the prototype toolset we had to make. These prototype tools could be made faster, cheaper, delivered quicker, and less expensive," remarked Stan Unruh, founder and president.

The turnkey business includes the facility, equipment, machinery, and intangible assets. The real estate is made up of two commercial buildings totaling 15,000± square feet with three office spaces, a conference room, and staging & production areas. The intangible assets include intellectual property, customer lists, supplier lists, business name, reputation, and more. The resin infusion process will be offered separately after the close of the business and equipment auction.

Some of the machinery in this auction includes:

Heat Tek cure oven measuring 50 ft x 10 ft

Johnsford DMC-3100SH 3-axis CNC Heaviest double column machine in its class: Johnford DMC-3100SH Double Column Machining Center with 70" Y travel

50-foot Anderson 5-axis CNC Traveling Open Gantry 3100 mm x 15300 mm with an Anderson 5-axis CNC Router This machine has ONLY worked on carbon graphite materials; no metal Sits on a 5 ft deep concrete reinforced floor

Laser Trackers

For a full list of machinery & equipment as well as manuals, please visit McCurdy.com/LEA

The business, commercial building, and equipment are set for an online-only auction conducted at McCurdy.com. Bidding will open at 2:00 p.m. CT on August 15th and will close at 2:00 pm CT on August 31st. Offered separately, the resin infusion process auction bidding will open at 2:00 p.m. CT on September 5th and will close at 2:00 p.m. CT on September 21st.

More information on the auction, pictures, videos, and the terms and conditions for bidding are available at McCurdy.com/LEA.

