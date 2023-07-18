Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 15:02
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyde Closet: A Partnership Revolutionizing Dating, Courtesy of FROME X Hyde

If You're a Man Living in NYC This Summer, Having Nothing to Wear is No Longer an Excuse

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / First Round's On Me, a dating app that is drastically changing how users approach dating by encouraging in-person connections, and Hyde, a menswear styling and rental clothing service, are thrilled to announce a new collaboration that makes finding dates, and looking your best for those dates, easier than ever before.

FROME x HYDE

FROME x HYDE
Ask someone on a date, schedule a styling appointment, and the rest is taken care of by the HYDE Team.

This partnership brings together two brands that are committed to changing the dating and fashion industry, through innovation, style, and client satisfaction. The FROME x Hyde integration makes it seamless to match with a date, book a styling appointment, and get a complete outfit and a curated look, delivered straight to your door, just in time for the date.

"First impressions matter, especially on a date. Our partnership with FROME means that the app's users can get affordable, easy access to high-end designer clothing so they can look their best and feel their most confident," says Hyde's co-founder and Chief Product Officer Aaron Crist.

The FROME x Hyde integration is initially being rolled out to FROME's male user base in the New York area, with the eventual goal of rolling out to all cities and genders. Sign up, get matched, and get started making real connections and looking your best - it's never been easier.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Public Relations and Media Managers
Marie Gloss
HYDE
marie@hydecloset.com

Olivia Bradshaw
FROME
olivia@firstroundsonme.co

Contact Information
Marie Gloss
Media & Strategy Manager
marie@hydecloset.com
571-612-0847

SOURCE: Hyde Closet

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768527/A-Partnership-Revolutionizing-Dating-Courtesy-of-FROME-X-Hyde

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
