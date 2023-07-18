NextGen Security Grows Texas With Acquisition of CERK Security

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / NextGen Security, a North American leader in systems integration, has announced the acquisition of CERK Security, located in LaPorte, Texas. CERK Security is a regional security integrator providing services throughout Texas. This marks the second acquisition-based expansion for NextGen.





"We are excited to expand our reach inside Texas. The CERK team is a welcomed edition to the growing West Division of our company," said Frank Brewer, CEO of NextGen.

As part of this acquisition NextGen not only expands in Houston and surrounding areas but also in Dallas-Fort Worth. Security professionals Max Kidd and Brandon Villeneuve have joined NextGen to bring their years of experience to help grow the North Texas market. As part of NextGen, CERK will have access to NextGen's suite of services and product solutions that will open additional doors for growth and expansion.

"CERK Security brings immediate resources and vertical market expansion to our ever-growing business in Texas. They are a family-oriented company and that fits nicely into the model we are building. We also love the Dallas-Fort Worth region and having two industry experts building and servicing our business there is great for NextGen and our clients," said Ryan Loughin, President of NextGen.

This acquisition builds upon NextGen's vision of partnering with systems integration owners across North America. NextGen's unique M&A model allows owners to grow with the entire company and not just their specific area of operation.

"We are excited to be joining NextGen Security. This transaction will allow us to grow our business on both a national and global scale. NextGen Security's vast technical knowledge, product offerings, and operational support will allow us to provide a higher level of security for all of our existing and future customers," said Robert Villeneuve, CEO of CERK Security.

About NextGen

NextGen is a premier systems-based integrator that designs, installs and services a vast array of different security-based technology solutions. Systems include enterprise access control and video, visitor management, perimeter detection, and life safety. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, NextGen was recently ranked as #11 on SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report. To learn more about NextGen Security, visit www.nextgensecured.com.

