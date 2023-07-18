Helping Drive Industry Innovation And Achieve U.S. Battery Supply Independence: Dragonfly Energy To Receive Another Patent For Innovative Deep-Cycle Battery Design

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / United States patents play a vital role in the field of new technology, particularly in areas such as battery formulas. Patents provide inventors and companies with exclusive rights to their innovations, ensuring that they can monetize their inventions and maintain a competitive edge. With the proliferation of renewable energy and electric vehicles, U.S. patents are crucial in driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of battery performance, efficiency and sustainability.





The past few years have demonstrated that the U.S.'s dependence on imported batteries has made the country vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations. For U.S. battery producers to have true success in the industry, patents play a large role.

Dragonfly Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries that is helping to develop a strong battery supply chain in the U.S. The company designs and assembles its batteries in the United States and is driving research and development initiatives for its non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Their batteries are replacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of markets, including RVs, marine vessels, residential off-grid and backup storage, and industrial applications. The company has also been successful in patenting a wide range of its technology. Thus far, Dragonfly Energy has over 55 patents filed and pending based around battery pack design, cell manufacturing, battery communication technology and more.

Dragonfly Energy has developed an innovative deep-cycle battery called the 270Ah 12V GC3 ("BBGC3"), also known as the Battle Born Batteries Gamechanger 3.0 when sold to the consumer, which received a patent in late 2022. The company is to be granted another patent for the same battery, showcasing the company's continued commitment to battery innovation. The to-be-granted patent covers the overall pack design.

The market is flooded with battery options in traditional, outdated form factors based on common lead acid batteries. This groundbreaking battery pack design is changing the way batteries can be installed thanks to the unique shape and form factor of the case that gives the installer increased flexibility in mounting positions and locations.

The battery was first seen in the Keystone Montana Solar Flex in 2020, which was the first RV to have lithium as standard from the factory. Unlike other lithium batteries that follow lead-acid form factors, the GC3 sets itself apart by offering increased energy density in a unique form factor. Initially introduced as an RV staple, the GC3 has since gained popularity among installers across several industries, including Overland, Off Grid Properties, and Auto Trailers.

The BBGC3 features a stable LiFePO4 chemical composition in cylindrical cells and the same advanced built-in battery management system (BMS) technology found in Dragonfly Energy's other products. It provides an impressive 270Ah of power, which makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications while maximizing space and power within a system.

Another aspect of the BBGC3 is that it can be discharged to a 100% depth and can charge up to five times faster than lead-acid batteries, showcasing remarkable performance for superior energy efficiency. It offers unprecedented flexibility in what it can power and how it can be installed, providing greater energy independence. This battery can be mounted virtually anywhere in any orientation, offering nearly limitless mounting possibilities.

With a lifespan of 10 to 15 years and backed by an industry-leading 10-year warranty, Dragonfly Energy's BBGC3 battery is a unique product that offers stiff competition to its rivals. This pioneering battery technology contributes to the evolution of battery design and capacity, driving innovation across the industry.

With its strong commitment to patenting its batteries, technology and its emphasis on domestic production, Dragonfly Energy seems well-equipped to solidify its position as a key player in the U.S. market. Such efforts will not only pave the way for continued innovation, they will also help to protect and maximize the value of Dragonfly Energy's continued innovations. This and more continue to establish the company as a leader in providing safe and reliable lithium battery solutions.

Featured photo by Mark Van Scyoc on Shutterstock .

