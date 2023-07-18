Futuris Company: Futuris Acquires Insigma, An International IT Services Firm

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS), a Human Capital Management company (HCM) focused on the areas of Staffing, Consulting, and IT Services, has just acquired it seventh company, INSIGMA, an IT services firm providing expert staffing of teams worldwide. Serving as a trusted partner to some of the largest IT services organizations, healthcare MSP's and technology startups, INSIGMA boasts a global presence of staffing teams in the USA, India, Mexico, Bulgaria, and China.

According to Robert Day, Futuris CEO/CFO, Insigma anticipates an annual revenue run rate of over $10 million and comes with a large back-office offshore delivery team of more than 70 people that can accelerate growth of other Futuris Subsidiaries.

Futuris Company has been completing acquisitions in the Human Capital Management field as well as related IT companies and plans to continue this acquisition strategy of revenue-accretive companies to grow the company. In the past two years, Futuris has now acquired seven companies, with more acquisitions planned.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services, and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, please visit https://www.futuris.company/

Contact Details:

Futuris Company

info.it@futuris.company

Website: www.InvestInFuturis.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

Investor relations: gene@mediashares.com or 310-871-3668

SOURCE: Futuris Company

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768366/Futuris-Acquires-Insigma-An-International-IT-Services-Firm