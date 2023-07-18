SS Innovations International, Inc.: SS Innovations to Join Leading Global Experts at The Society of Robotic Surgery Annual Meeting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / SS Innovations International, Inc. (the "Company" or "SS Innovations") (OTC:SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, will join robotic surgery experts from around the world at the Society of Robotic Surgery's (SRS) annual meeting which will be held in Melbourne, Australia from July 24-26, 2023.

SS Innovations will showcase its flagship SSi Mantra surgical robotic system at the conference, providing demonstrations of the system's cutting-edge technology and capabilities. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 40 different types of surgical procedures, including cardiothoracic and head and neck surgeries. To date, more than 250 robotic surgical procedures have been performed in India utilizing the SSi Mantra system across 10 healthcare institutions.

Designed for affordability and accessibility, the SSi Mantra aligns with the evolving demands of the rapidly expanding robotic surgery market. With its comfortable user-friendly hand control design and ergonomically designed open-faced console, the system features an extensive array of instruments that cater to multiple specialties, empowering surgeons with the freedom to choose from three to five arms and democratizing the benefits of robotic surgery.

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, CEO, Chairman and Founder of SS Innovations, said, "We are very proud to be showcasing the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system to an international audience at the 2023 SRS annual meeting. The SSi Mantra is the first surgical system to be made in India and one of the only systems in the world to be distinctly cost-effective with broad-spectrum surgical applications, including cardiac surgery."

The SRS annual meeting is a unique congress focusing on the newest advancements in the field of robotic surgery. The program will feature ground-breaking plenary sessions looking at the future of surgery, more than a dozen different subspecialty agendas designed to teach the latest techniques and innovations in their respective disciplines, and presentations from the world's leading robotic surgery experts. Industry partners will be onsite to showcase the latest cutting-edge robotic surgery technology.

About SSi Mantra

Supporting advanced, affordable, and accessible robotic surgery, the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System provides the capabilities for multi-specialty usage including cardiothoracic, head and neck, gynecology, urology, general surgery and more. With its modular, 3D vision open-console design and superior ergonomics, the system engages machine learning models to improve safety and efficiency during procedures. The SSi Mantra system has received Indian Medical Device regulatory approval (CDSCO) and is clinically validated in India in more than 40 different surgical procedures. The company expects to seek regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark in Europe in 2023 and 2024.

About SS Innovations International, Inc.

SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger part of the global population. SSII's product range includes its proprietary "SSi Mantra" surgical robotic system, and "SSi Mudra", its wide range of surgical instruments capable of supporting a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. SSII's business operations are headquartered in India and SSII has plans to expand the presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions, globally. For more information, visit SSII's website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "will," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "could," "seek," "designed," "potential," "forecast," "target," "objective," "goal," or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations International's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

