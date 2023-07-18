Hempacco plans to exhibit at the Champs Show in Las Vegas, July 19 - 22, in Booth #10120

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco") plans to exhibit at this year's Champs Summer Trade Show and introduce the launch of its first product from the Snoop Dogg line "Dogg lbs" (pronounced "dog pounds") - hemp-derived CBD and Delta-9 infused gummies. Hempacco will be at booth #10120 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 19-22, 2023.

Hempacco's team welcomes distributors and retailers to explore the new line of Snoop Dogg's "Dogg lbs" gummies, available in three flavors: blue raspberry, grape, and cherry lemon and in two presentations: a 5-pack and a 20-pack gummy pouch.

Earlier this year, Hempacco partnered with Snoop Dogg to launch a consumer goods company to develop hemp-derived products, including gummies, rolling paper, blunt tubes, with more categories to be announced.

Details of the Champs Trade Show Summer 2023:

Show Dates: Wed, Jul 19 - Sat, Jul 22, 2023



Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall



Address: 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV

Hempacco's Booth Number: 10120

Hempacco will hold private meetings with interested distributors, retailers, wholesalers, and buyers after the show at a daily happy hour at their Westgate Hotel suite. Distributors can contact the team at (951) 897-8779 to RSVP for evening meetings. The Champs Trade Show is the largest B2B expo in the country.

HPCO Snoop Dogg Gummy Launch Champs 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/173899_hpco-snoop-dogg-gummy-launch-champs-2023.jpg

"We are eager to unveil our first Snoop Dogg product line at the Champs Summer Show," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "I am confident the Dogg lbs gummies will be well-received by all. There are endless possibilities ahead, and we can't wait to see where this journey takes us. Exciting times lie ahead for our team!"

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

About Dogg lbs

Dogg lbs is Snoop Dogg's new line of hemp and cannabis products, available in the major market in Canada and soon to be available in the United States in the hemp market.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, regulatory and third-party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173899