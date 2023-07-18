Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Solis Minerals Limited (TSXV: SLMN) (ASX: SLM) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis" or the "Company") announces that Jason Cubitt has resigned as director effective today, July 18th, 2023. The Company thanks Mr. Cubitt for his contributions to the Board of Directors and welcomes his continued consulting role in support of North American operations.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery mineral-focused mining exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering approximately 25,000ha. It has recently executed an option to acquire 100% of the Jaguar Lithium project in Bahia state, Brazil. In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 32,400ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

