New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Global Recognition Awards TM (GRA) proudly announces the prestigious recognition bestowed upon Lori McNeil International as the recipient of the esteemed 2023 Global Recognition Awards.

Lori McNeil International

Alex Sterling, GRA's spokesperson, expresses their appreciation, stating, "Our team recognizes Lori's efforts to the entrepreneurial community and commends her methods that inspire and uplift."

Lori McNeil International, led by Lori McNeil, is a speaker and coach who has positively helped hundreds of entrepreneurs. She has been a distinguished speaker for the Think and Grow Rich World Tour, a regular columnist for prestigious publications, and an active participant in prominent global forums.

Lori's expertise as an international educator and business strategist resonates deeply with entrepreneurs, as she crafts content and programs. With over 20 authored or co-authored books, Lori imparts valuable knowledge that empowers others to achieve success. Her annual publication of 500 articles equips entrepreneurs with indispensable tools for business growth.

Lori shares her sentiments, stating, "I am truly passionate about driving global change through empowering leadership, and my aim is to inspire entrepreneurs to harness the power of media and branding to unlock their fullest potential."

Having previously received accolades such as the "Top Business Strategist of the Year 2023 (AOTP)" and "Best Business Coach of the Year 2022 (M&A)," Lori's expertise is widely recognized.

About Global Recognition AwardsTM:

Global Recognition AwardsTM is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to their industry. Their awards are highly regarded and sought after by businesses across the globe.

Contact Details:

James Sinclair

Global Recognition Awards

Email: contact@globalrecognitionawards.org/

Website: https://globalrecognitionawards.org/

