The feature will allow merchants to create unique return policies for product quality guarantees and enable customers to self-serve warranty claims

Loop, the leading return management platform, has announced that it has launched expanded support for Warranties. This new feature will allow merchants to create return policies specifically for warranties and product quality guarantees, as well as review and process those claims within the Loop platform. Support for Warranties via Loop will also enable shoppers to self-serve both standard return types, as well as warranty or product quality guarantee returns in the Loop platform, driving satisfaction and cultivating brand loyalty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718031718/en/

Warranties by Loop will enable merchants to create tailored return policies for warranties and product quality guarantees. Merchants can conveniently review and process claims within the Loop platform, while shoppers can self-serve standard returns and warranty or product quality guarantee returns (Photo: Business Wire)

With this expanded feature set, Loop merchants will be able to streamline their processes across all returns types, while fully integrating warranty programs within the post-purchase experience. Traditionally, merchant teams handle the intake and processing of warranty claims manually, but with this expanded support from Loop, they can now automate these returns and enable customers to self-serve warranty claims, even beyond the merchant's standard return window.

"Providing our customers with a best-in-class customer service experience is our top priority," Jenna Best, Vice President of Customer Experience at Brooklinen, said. "We are confident in the quality of our products and are able to stand behind their performance with the hassle-free, elevated returns experience from Loop's Warranties feature."

Loop's ability to process all return types makes it the most comprehensive post-purchase solution for Shopify merchants. Loop's automated platform also delivers valuable time savings for merchants and seamless customer experiences for shoppers that foster loyalty and repeat purchases.

"At Loop, we're committed to helping all brands find a path to profitability through returns," Tasha Reasor, SVP of Marketing at Loop, said. "With enhanced features like Warranties, brands can automate and streamline all aspects of the post-purchase experience, helping them better serve their customers and still have plenty of time to focus on growing their business."

To learn more about Loop's new Warranties feature, visit www.loopreturns.com/blog/learn-more-about-warranties-by-loop.

About Loop

Loop is the post-purchase platform that enables Shopify's merchants to transform returns into exchanges. Loop helps over 2,200 brands increase customer loyalty, retain more revenue, and lower reverse logistics costs. Through innovative features like Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, and Bonus Credit, Loop has helped merchants retain more than $900 million in revenue over the past five years. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718031718/en/

Contacts:

Walker Sands for Loop

loop@walkersands.com