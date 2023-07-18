10-year collaboration builds on existing SymphonyAI solutions to drive further operational excellence through more connected supply chain and store operations

SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, today announced that Calsun Grand Frais, a France-based grocer, has selected SymphonyAI on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as its SaaS cloud partner. The selection enables Calsun to build the connected store of the future as it continues its rapid store growth on a secure, flexible and scalable cloud platform.

Calsun, a SymphonyAI customer since 2013, operates using multiple SymphonyAI supply chain optimization solutions including order management, flow management, invoice matching, and store operations and mobility tools, that have supported Calsun's success as it has grown store count by over 50%. SymphonyAI's unified operational platform provides Calsun a more connected view across stores and the supply chain for end-to-end planning between channel and central operations, instant visibility from store shelf to corporate, and alerts and prioritized workflows across teams for quicker and more optimal execution.

SymphonyAI's cloud platform integrates with existing first- and third-party applications to ensure seamless integration of data and workflows. The SymphonyAI cloud platform, which provides ease of management, support, and upgrades relative to on-premise solutions, will support Calsun's future store growth efforts by providing a more connected view of their operations while enabling more collaboration and data-driven decision making.

"SymphonyAI store and mobility solutions have contributed to our rapid growth, and we at Calsun look forward to extending the partnership to continue to scale and build the connected store of the future," said Bertrand Nomdedeu, CEO of Calsun. "We are very confident in SymphonyAI's cloud infrastructure and look forward to extending the partnership to gain the scalability, reliability, and security of the cloud-based SymphonyAI platform to support our future growth. In addition, reducing complexity and maintenance requirements frees up our team members to focus on more strategic activities while reducing costs."

"Grand Frais stores provide shoppers with a fresh, diverse, and high-quality selection. As Calsun seeks to scale rapidly, we're pleased to continue to support its next round of growth goals with a platform, tools, and solutions that enable seamless connectivity," said Manish Choudhary, CEO of SymphonyAI Retail CPG. "We're pleased to take the next phase of the journey with Calsun as they embrace the scalability, ease of use, and robustness of our cloud platform."

About Calsun Grand Frais

Calsun is part of the Grand Frais Conglomerate, which includes Calsun groceries, Prosol fresh produce, creamery, and seafood stalls and DESPI butcher stalls. Grand Frais, which provides shoppers with the best and freshest products at the best price, has a network of 297 stores in France and Belgium for the sale of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with butcher shops, groceries from local sources and from around the world, and cheese and fish shops.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

