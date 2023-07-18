The Lifetime Value Company: The Lifetime Value Named a 2023 Fortune Best Workplace in New York and for Millennials by Great Place To Work and Fortune Media

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo.) has been honored as one of this year's Best Workplaces in New York and Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. This is The Lifetime Value Company's fifth time being named to a prestigious Fortune Workplace list, coming in at No. 12 on the New York list and No. 31 on the millennial list in the small and medium business category. Earning a spot means that LTVCo. has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in New York and for millennials overall.





The Lifetime Value Company Logo





To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces rankings, Great Place To Work® collected more than 170,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies; 500,000 responses were collected for the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials via the Trust Index Survey. Employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to statements about the employee experience and answering open-ended questions.

"It's an amazing accomplishment to be named as a Fortune Best Workplace in New York as well as a Best Workplace for Millennials," Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTVCo., said. "Winning these two awards are a testament to the quality of our employees and their commitment to making LTVCo. a truly enjoyable workplace. None of this would be possible without a team full of people who give their all each day."

The Best Workplaces lists are highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region.

"With the largest share of the workforce today, the workplace experience of millennials says a lot about your organization," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These workers are looking for authentic leadership, meaningful work, and a healthy work environment - and they show loyalty to those who can deliver."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in New York," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "In a challenging economy, these companies have demonstrated the increasing value of ensuring that employees feel valued."

This year, LTVCo. has been awarded four Best and Brightest Workplace awards from the National Association for Business Resources. LTVCo. was named as part of Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers. BuiltIn also named LTVCo. in its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces Lists

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 170,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and nearly 500,000 responses were received from millennials at companies, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Press LTV Co.

press@ltvco.com

SOURCE: The Lifetime Value Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768624/The-Lifetime-Value-Named-a-2023-Fortune-Best-Workplace-in-New-York-and-for-Millennials-by-Great-Place-To-Work-and-Fortune-Media