Andersen Global continues to expand its presence in the United Kingdom through a Collaboration Agreement with leading global mobility firm Global Tax Network Ltd (GTN UK).

For more than 20 years, GTN UK's team of professionals have provided clients with global mobility services, including consulting for employers and assignees, tax policy development, tax return preparation and compliance, social security planning, and international payroll consulting.

Co-Founder and Managing Partner Richard Watts-Joyce said, "Our priority has been and will continue to be our clients. By collaborating with Andersen Global, we will work closely with the member and collaborating firms to provide clients with a full suite of integrated, cross-border services."

"GTN UK's vast expertise and shared core values forecast a synergistic working relationship with our member and collaborating firms," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "The addition of GTN UK further solidifies our presence in the United Kingdom as we continue to build out our global multidisciplinary service model."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 14,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 400 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

