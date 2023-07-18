John Galt Solutions Announces Michigan State University Student Vy Hoang Selected as Recipient of the Spring 2023 Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, is pleased to announce the recipient of its bi-annual scholarship is Vy Hoang, a junior supply chain management student in Eli Broad College at Michigan State University.









The $10,000 John Galt Solutions Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders aims to support and empower individuals pursuing undergraduate education in the field of supply chain management, serving as a lifeline for students striving to fund their college education and achieve their dreams of becoming future supply chain leaders. The scholarship is a testament to John Galt Solutions' commitment to nurturing talent and driving innovation in the world of supply chains.

This year saw a record number of applicants as more than 160 highly qualified nominations were received. Following careful consideration and a rigorous selection process, the John Galt Solutions scholarship committee selected Vy Hoang as the standout for her exceptional academic achievements, passion for supply chain, and strong commitment to making a positive impact on the industry.

In response to receiving the scholarship, Vy said: "I am deeply honored to have been selected as a recipient of the prestigious John Galt Solutions Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders. This recognition serves as a tremendous source of motivation to wholeheartedly dedicate myself to the Supply Chain Program at MSU and strive towards becoming a future distinguished supply chain leader. I am immensely grateful to John Galt Solutions for this invaluable opportunity to further my career journey."

"We are thrilled to award the scholarship to Vy Hoang," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "Her dedication and enthusiasm for supply chain management are truly inspiring. We believe that Vy has the potential to become a future leader in the field, and we are excited to support her educational journey."

The team at John Galt Solutions would like to extend its sincere congratulations to Vy Hoang for this outstanding achievement and wishes her every success!

