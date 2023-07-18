Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions: Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Represents Steve Ewing in the Sale of Wade Ford

Pinnacle facilitates another successful transaction

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide auto dealership brokerage firm, completes another successful deal. Combining three decades of experience as brokers with the successful closing of over 750 deals, Pinnacle continues to represent luxury, premium, and family-owned dealerships with the same dedication and integrity that has made the firm a standout in the industry for 30 years.

In this most recent closing, Pinnacle represented Steve Ewing in the sale of Wade Ford in Atlanta, Georgia. The dealership was purchased by Lithia Motors, the largest dealership group in the U.S., and it will keep the Wade Ford name. Wade Ford is one of the top government fleet dealers in the United States. With this acquisition, Lithia Motors is projecting an additional $285 million in annual revenue.

Pinnacle has done well over 50 transactions with Lithia Motors throughout their 30-year relationship. Most recently, Pinnacle represented Lithia in the purchase of Ferrari, Bentley and Lotus of Denver, and the subsequent sale of Bentley and Lotus of Denver. Bill Scrivner, CEO, and Wes Hamilton, Executive Vice President of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, represented the seller in each of the last two transactions mentioned above.

"When I met Wes with Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions six years ago, I realized he cared more about me, my family, and my employees than just trying to put a deal together. Wes stayed in contact with me through the years, and we developed a close business relationship and friendship. When the time came for me to exit the industry and pursue the next chapter of my life, I knew I could trust Wes and Pinnacle to handle such an important and life-changing event for all involved. Wes brought me a buyer that was the best fit for me, my family, and my employees. He guided me through each step of the transaction, ensuring a successful close. Whether you are ready to sell now or you are considering selling in the future, Wes and the Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions team are the best brokers in the business. I highly recommend them to anyone contemplating buying or selling a dealership," said Steve Ewing.

With more than 60 years of combined experience, as brokers, on both the buy-side and sell-side of transactions, Pinnacle conducts business with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided the company for the last three decades. Continuing to utilize its unparalleled industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for its clients, Pinnacle is always looking forward to helping its clients to achieve their goals as buyers or sellers.

To learn more about the services offered by Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions or to receive a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com.

