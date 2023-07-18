Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
18.07.23
17:16 Uhr
81,59 Euro
+4,75
+6,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,7781,8217:24
81,7981,8417:24
GlobeNewswire
18.07.2023 | 15:46
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (28/23)

As from July 19, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan
Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 


Short         ISIN    
BEAR EURUS X10 AVA 4 GB00BQRK1M33
TURBO S OLJA AVA 883 GB00BQRK1454
TURBO S OLJA AVA 882 GB00BQRK1348
MINI S USDSE AVA 157 GB00BQRK1785
TURBO S GULD AVA 454 GB00BQRK1561
                 

The last day of trading will be July 17, 2023.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer  
 Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
