Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (28/23)

As from July 19, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR EURUS X10 AVA 4 GB00BQRK1M33 TURBO S OLJA AVA 883 GB00BQRK1454 TURBO S OLJA AVA 882 GB00BQRK1348 MINI S USDSE AVA 157 GB00BQRK1785 TURBO S GULD AVA 454 GB00BQRK1561 The last day of trading will be July 17, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.