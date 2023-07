Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

18 July 2023

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Directorate Change

The Board announces that Sarah Bates has today retired from the Board. It is further announced that following her retirement, Bina Rawal has taken over as the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Nominations Committee.

