Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A16140 | ISIN: DE000A161408 | Ticker-Symbol: HFG
Xetra
18.07.23
17:09 Uhr
22,510 Euro
-0,470
-2,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
HELLOFRESH SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELLOFRESH SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,65022,67017:25
22,66022,67017:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HELLOFRESH
HELLOFRESH SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELLOFRESH SE22,510-2,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.