Newswire Launches AImee: AI Writing Assistant & Recommendation Engine

Revolutionary tool combines data-driven insights to improve press release content and engagement across 29 industries

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services and media technology, is proud to announce the launch of AImee, its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence Writing Assistant and Recommendation Engine.

This innovative tool is now available on newswire.com and is designed to help in creating and optimizing press releases. AImee allows users to answer a short questionnaire, from which it generates a press release. Alternatively, users can submit a text of their press release for AImee to review and enhance.

Built on insights from Newswire's extensive content archives across its 29 industries and engagement analytics, AImee uses a blend of AI technologies to provide unique, data-driven feedback. This combination is designed to give customers the ability to compare their work with outputs from industry peers in past press releases.

"Combining our vast data sets with AImee's AI capabilities represents the next step in leveraging technology for our business," commented Brian R. Balbirnie, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Issuer Direct. "This powerful tool not only enables users to generate a story effectively, but also allows optimization based on industry comparisons and engagement traffic data."

The launch of AImee is a significant milestone for Newswire, amplifying its commitment towards embracing technical innovation to better satisfy the needs of its diverse client base.

"We're excited to see how our customers utilize AImee in their content creation and optimization processes," Balbirnie added. "This launch truly sets a new bar in providing value-added services in the industry."

To learn more about AImee, visit newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

