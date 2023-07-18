Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Announces New Promotion For Coinbase One Users

Alto and Coinbase partnership enables tax free crypto investments at a greater value with discounted fees.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Alto , a self-directed IRA custodian and platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds, today announced its new partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase . All Coinbase One members that open an Alto CryptoIRA® account will enjoy a 1% match (up to $100) on their initial IRA account contribution, transfer, or rollover and 50% off of account fees for 6 months. In addition, members that open an AltoIRA account will also receive a 1% match (up to $100) on their initial IRA account contribution, transfer, or rollover and $0 account and investment fees for 6 months.

"We are excited to collaborate with Coinbase on this partnership as the only IRA provider that enables investors to fully leverage their engagement in the crypto market with investment in other alternative assets to truly diversify their retirement portfolio," said Eric Satz , Founder and CEO of Alto. "As we envision the future for Alto, our goal is to continue these unique partnerships that will deliver a distinct experience to our users while expanding our platform to provide a wider range of investment options and features."

Coinbase One offers its members the best of Coinbase, including zero-fee trading, priority support, and exclusive benefits through collaborations with key industry partners. These benefits are available from Coinbase for a monthly fee of $29.99.

Additional details/benefits of the Alto Coinbase One promotion include:

CryptoIRA®: 0.5% trade fees for the first 6 months

0.5% trade fees for the first 6 months AltoIRA: $0 account & investment fees for the first 6 months

$0 account & investment fees for the first 6 months 1% match: 1% match up to $100 on your first contribution, transfer, or rollover to either or both Alto account types

Through the collaborative offering of CryptoIRA in partnership with Coinbase, investors can buy and sell crypto tax-free or tax-deferred. Furthermore, the AltoIRA and CryptoIRA allow for the efficient transfer of funds from multiple sources, such as IRAs, 401(k)s, 403(b)s, or other eligible accounts, without incurring any fees. This seamless transfer process enables individuals to diversify their retirement savings by easily adding crypto and other alternative assets.

The Alto CryptoIRA® mobile app is also now available for download in the iOS App Store. With this new app, users can effortlessly trade cryptocurrencies, enabling a convenient and seamless trading experience on the go.

To learn more about the Alto and Coinbase promotion, visit https://lp.altoira.com/cb1/.

About Alto

Alto is a self-directed IRA solution that enables individuals to diversify their portfolios by investing in alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, farmland, and crypto using retirement funds. Alto IRA and Alto CryptoIRA® offer the same tax advantages as more conventional, legacy IRAs while providing access to investment opportunities not offered by most custodians-without complicated or hidden fees. Alto's investment partners include AcreTrader, AngelList, Masterworks, and Coinbase-which provides access to more than 200 coins and tokens-giving Alto users numerous ways to diversify their investments. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide legal, tax, or investment advice to its clients. To learn more, visit: altoira.com.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy - a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

