Fortified Health Security Releases 2023 Mid-Year Horizon Report

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Fortified Health Security (Fortified), a Best in KLAS managed security services provider (MSSP) specializing in healthcare cybersecurity, announced the release today of its highly anticipated 2023 Mid-Year Horizon Report. The report delves into the significant cybersecurity challenges impacting the healthcare industry, and provides valuable insights to help healthcare organizations protect patient data and strengthen their security posture.

The first half of 2023 has presented hospitals and health systems with a multitude of challenges, including staffing and budget constraints, technological limitations, and cybersecurity risks. As healthcare facilities strive to ensure patient safety and data protection, the federal government has taken notice and is actively working on legislative initiatives to address these pressing issues.

"Data breaches are a growing concern in the healthcare industry, affecting millions of individuals," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "Our Mid-Year Horizon Report unpacks some of what we and others in our industry have observed since the beginning of the year, and offers recommendations for how we can work together to create a more secure healthcare ecosystem."

The report covers a range of critical topics in healthcare cybersecurity, including:

Mid-year data breach statistics and trends

Legislative progress and priorities

Data theft and covert tactics

The promise and pitfalls of AI and ChatGPT

Risk-based identity alerting

The 2023 Mid-Year Horizon Report reveals notable facts, such as the alarming increase in reported data breaches. Since the beginning of 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has received reports of nearly 250 breaches, affecting more than 24 million individuals, representing a 56% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The report also features a contribution from Fortified's Senior Virtual Information Security Officer, Kate Pierce, who testified before the U.S. Senate's Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. Her insights shed light on the cybersecurity risks faced by healthcare organizations, particularly smaller and rural ones, and provide proactive recommendations that may help mitigate these threats.

"We believe that by working together, leveraging educational initiatives, and embracing the resources available, we can forge a more secure future for the healthcare industry and ensure the well-being of patients," added Dodson.

The full report is available for download here.

