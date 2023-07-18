TruBit Releases Mexico's Best-Ever Bitcoin Cashback

TruBit, a leading cryptocurrency platform in LATAM, has released the waitlist for the TruBit Card, offering individuals in Mexico a seamless way to spend and earn cryptocurrency in their day-to-day activities.

MEXICO CITY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / TruBit, a leading cryptocurrency platform in Latam, is thrilled to announce the launch of the TruBit Card waitlist, offering individuals in Mexico a one and only opportunity to spend and earn cryptocurrency seamlessly in their day-to-day activities.

Recognizing the pain points faced by crypto enthusiasts and the general population, TruBit aims to address these challenges with the innovative TruBit Card. This card, seamlessly integrated with the TruBit App, offers a convenient and secure solution for crypto enthusiasts to buy and sell their crypto assets with Mexican Pesos in everyday transactions. Meanwhile, it still provides features such as instant borderless transfers, token swaps, earn+, and other valuable crypto benefits.

Furthermore, as Gen Z gains influence in the consumer market, brands are realizing that incorporating crypto rewards is an effective way to educate this generation about their brands and the crypto industry. Hence, TruBit Card serves as the simplest entry point for individuals in Mexico to own their first-ever crypto asset, such as Bitcoin, by effortlessly using the TruBit Card, similar to a traditional card.

Source: AMI (Americas Market Intelligence)

In details, the TruBit Card waitlist grants exclusive early access to the highly anticipated TruBit Card, which includes the most unique and exciting features like:

5% Bitcoin Cashback: Earn an impressive up to 5% Bitcoin cashback on all transactions, maximizing your cryptocurrency earnings.

Deposit via Bank Transfer and Nationwide Cash Withdrawal from ATMs: Deposit funds into your TruBit App through bank transfers, and enjoy the flexibility of cash withdrawals from ATMs nationwide through TruBit Card.

Seamless Integration with the TruBit App: Our TruBit Card is seamlessly integrated with the TruBit app, offering a comprehensive financial solution at your fingertips.

Direct Spending of Crypto Assets: Spend your TruBit Card's crypto assets at 90M+ merchants in 210+ countries, no need to convert to Mexican Pesos.

Zero Annual Fee: Enjoy the benefits of the TruBit Card without any annual fees, ensuring a cost-effective consumer experience.

Virtual Card with Dynamic CVV: Benefit from enhanced security with a Virtual Card feature equipped with dynamic CVV, safeguarding your transactions.

Mastercard Protection: Experience comprehensive protection under Mastercard's worldwide protection scheme, ensuring secure transactions globally.

"Our crypto card is poised to revolutionize the Mexican market and enable seamless transactions globally. Through our collaboration with Mastercard, our card boasts wide acceptance, not only in Mexico but also across the globe. It empowers users with secure and convenient transactions, along with an exclusive 5% Bitcoin cashback feature. With our TruBit app, users can effortlessly manage their crypto finances, access fiat transactions, and unlock additional functionalities. Join us on this extraordinary journey to transform the way we transact and reap the rewards of crypto assets," Maggie Wu, CEO of TruBit commented.

Source: TruBit App

Waitlist users currently have the opportunity to use the virtual card function within the TruBit App.

To secure your spot on our waitlist and ensure you don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity, download the TruBit app and complete the brief application within the app. To learn more about TruBit, please visit www.trubit.com.

About TruBit

One crypto ecosystem for all your needs. TruBit simplifies entry into the cryptocurrency market for enthusiasts and users by offering a hassle-free wallet TruBit and comprehensive exchange TruBit Pro. With subsidiaries in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, TruBit is committed to delivering more convenient, secure, and comprehensive crypto services for all Latin American users.

