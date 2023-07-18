Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Stretching What's Possible With Tapestry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

"A tapestry is made of many threads woven into one story. So are we."

Tapestry, the parent company of renowned brands Kate Spade, Coach, and Stuart Weitzman, plays the vital role of seamlessly integrating the distinctive narratives, products, missions, values, and focus areas of each brand into a single tapestry. All three brands are united under Tapestry's purpose, Stretch What's Possible, which provides both cohesion and autonomy to each organization.

We invited David Casey, Chief Inclusion and Social Impact Officer, to unveil the company's comprehensive approach to one of its most valuable stakeholders: its employees. In his first year, David immersed himself in the experiences of employees, gaining valuable insights into their realities, particularly with store associates. Equipped with this knowledge, Tapestry developed a framework focused on four core objectives to promote equity, inclusion, and diversity (EI&D).

Tapestry is also weaving new environmental practices into the way they source and sell, from embedding circularity into designer fashion through Coachtopia to supporting the World Wildlife Fund for responsible leather sourcing.

Listen for insights on:

Uniting brands with unique social impact focuses under a parent company's purpose

Embracing circularity through second-generation designer products

Advice to the C-Suite on prioritizing equity as a company

