Financial House, an e-money services and payment solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Zimmermann as the new non-executive Director and member of the Board. This announcement highlights continued plans for Financial House to grow its business operations globally; and extend strong cross-border and payments infrastructure with industry leaders and start-ups alike.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717182897/en/

Financial House Announces Appointment of Nicole Zimmermann to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

A respected marketing and business executive with deep expertise in global branding, change management and business transformation, Nicole has more than 25 years of experience in large, global organizations from telecommunications to remittance and global payments.

Alisher Abdukadyrov, CEO, Financial House, said: "It is an absolute honour to welcome Nicole Zimmermann to the board of Financial House to help grow our organization and build our brand across Europe and into global markets. As an experienced leader with Fortune 500 companies in the US and Europe, Nicole brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in global brand, communications, and strategic marketing. She is a tremendous asset to our organization having worked for some of the best companies in the market to expand business, develop strong customer experiences, and build brands that compete successfully on a global stage."

Nicole Zimmermann, Board Member, Financial House, said: "Joining the Financial House board during this immense time of growth and innovation is incredibly exciting as we take a giant step forward together to build a strong, competitive brand. I am extremely excited to bring my extensive background, professional network, and industry experience to an organization that shares the same values and qualities I believe represents best in class. Working with the Financial House is a perfect match as we share a commitment for excellence in payments and customer experience, and a passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion."

About Financial House

Financial House is an FCA authorised EMI who offers a modern E-Money platform built on infrastructure that is fast, efficient and secure. The company's Agency E-Money Services and Payments Products are fully supported by compliance professionals and innovative engineers who are transforming the Fintech industry. Listed in 2022 as one of Europe's 1000 Fastest-Growing Companies by the Financial Times and Statista, Financial House is ranked amongst other European companies after achieving a 92% growth rate. For more information about Financial House, please visit https://www.financialhouse.io/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717182897/en/

Contacts:

Sevket Tumer, Partnership Manager and Company Secretary Financial House

sevket@financialhouse.io