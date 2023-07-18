Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 July to 14 July 2023.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/07/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
88,3033
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/07/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
89,1889
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/07/2023
FR0010313833
1 000
90,7827
XPAR
TOTAL
15 000
88,8819
