The UK HVAC market will be valued at around $5,344.81 MN in 2022. This report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of the HVAC in the UK.

Over the years, HVAC systems have been increasingly adopted across several end-user applications. Increasing applications among sectors with a high expectancy of standards and manufacturing in the HVAC market must meet regulatory standards and provide robust solutions.

The residential sector dominates the HVAC market. The demand is characterized by different climatic conditions, necessitating several types of HVAC equipment. Most vendors in the UK HVAC market dedicate their maximum operations to catering to the commercial sector.

Further, the choice of equipment varies depending on the structure and purpose of commercial buildings. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the UK HVAC market to gain access to commercially launched products.

Key Highlights:

The UK government started several schemes and measures to improve indoor air quality in residential, commercial, and industrial building structures in 2022. The renewable heat initiatives is one of the major drivers for the HVAC market.

The UK government is expected to drive the demand for new and energy-efficient HVAC equipment during the forecast period. Hydrochlorofluorocarbons refrigerants, including R22, were prohibited across the UK by 2018.

Approximately 750,000 medium- to large-scale HVAC existing units require an update in technology. Therefore, several HVAC manufacturers in the country expect significant growth in the demand for HVAC equipment during the forecast period.

In the UK, HVAC systems are more common for larger buildings, such as business centers or hotels, due to the combined heating, ventilation, and air conditioning functionalities they provide. However, the installation cost can be high.

New regulations and standards that are proposed by indoor air quality authorities in the UK are expected to increase opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period as old traditional HVAC units are being phased out.

Regulations and initiatives to maintain indoor air quality in the UK are based on four major strategies -indoor air pollution source control, heat ventilation, recirculation of air, and air filtration.

Health concerns and measures for the consumption of HVAC equipment increased significantly due to the impact of the pandemic in areas of applications, such as hospitals, public infrastructures, and residential units.

Despite the positive outlook for the HVAC market in the country, several manufacturers will face intense competition from both home competitors and European competitors with excessive capacity and ability to benefit from favorable exchange rates during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

Systemair

Zehnder

Daikin

Bosch

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Other Prominent Vendors

Carrier

LG

Honeywell

Danfoss

S P

Hitachi

TCL Electronics

Camfil

Dunham Bush

Backer Springfield

Fujitsu

Midea

Alfa Laval

Wolf

Grundfos

Nuaire

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2022 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $534.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $834.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: UK Hvac Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

Chapter 2: UK Hvac Market Projected Revenue

Uk: Projected Revenue of Hvac (2022-2028; $Millions)

Chapter 3: UK Hvac Market Segmentation Data

Uk: Projected Revenue by Equipment (2022-2028); (Revenue $Million)

Heating

Product Snapshot

Heat Pumps

Boiler Units

Furnaces

Others

Air Conditioning

Product Snapshot

Racs

Cacs

Chillers

Heat Exchangers

Others

Ventilation

Product Snapshot

Air Handling Units

Air Filters

Humidifiers Dehumidifiers

Fan Coil Units

Others

Uk: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028); (Revenue $Million)

Residential

Commercial

End-User Snapshot

Office Space

Airport Public Utilities

Hospitality

Hospitals

Industrial Others

Chapter 4: UK Hvac Market Prospects Opportunities

UK Hvac Market Trends

UK Hvac Market Drivers

UK Hvac Market Constraints

Chapter 5: UK Hvac Market Industry Overview

UK Hvac Market Competitive Landscape

UK Hvac Market Key Players

UK Hvac Market Other Prominent Vendors

Chapter 6: Appendix

