NAIROBI, KENYA - African Media Agency - 18 June 2023 - Registration is now open for the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) and the annual Africa Climate Week 2023, landmark events co-hosted by the Republic of Kenya, the African Union Commission, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) respectively.
About Africa Climate Summit
The Africa Climate Summit is a pivotal gathering that aims to redefine the narrative on climate change and create a new paradigm of collaboration. We believe that by pooling our resources and engaging diverse stakeholders, we can achieve significant progress in tackling climate change. This summit provides a platform to explore innovative ideas, exchange knowledge, and catalyze concrete actions that will make a tangible impact on the planet. We emphasize the urgency and importance of taking action now. Through collaboration, we can leverage Africa and the global community's resources to drive sustainable solutions. It is time to transcend foster collective responsibility and create a lasting legacy of climate action.
