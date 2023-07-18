John L. Pringle Consulting: Newport Beach Business and Technology Leader John Pringle Announces His Availability for Board Member Roles with Companies Looking to Grow, Scale, and Operate More Efficiently

Pringle has grown companies from 6-figures to 7 figures and from 7 figures to 8 and 9. He grew his last company by 13x and is now available to help other entrepreneurs do the same.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / John Pringle, the Newport Beach-based business and technology guru who 13x'd his company before selling it in May this year, announced today that he is open for Board Member roles in companies large and small that are looking for strategic business planning, exponential growth, scalability, and product line diversification.

Having grown his last company from a $160,000 single service business to a $1.96M diversified business, Pringle sees business opportunities where most don't, and he excels at creating relationships and joint ventures where both brands and their teams soar to new heights.

"As an experienced entrepreneur, John's expertise grew Paradiso Charters from a $160,000 single vessel company to a $2M company with diversified services, that gave us brand recognition and a variety of ways to get people out on the water having fun with family and friends," says Chacha Cabal, Administrative Operations Manager at Paradiso Charters. "Beyond diversification, it was John's ability to see the opportunities to provide new and additional or expanded services that allowed us to scale, and his strong background in technology, sales, and relationship building allowed the business to continue to grow. John is a respected leader and a great mentor. He works with a high degree of integrity and empathy and his commitment to helping startup entrepreneurs is unparalleled."

John Pringle, C-suite, IT and Business Development expert announces his availability as a business consultant and board member to companies large and small looking for exponential growth and scalability to capture more market share and create a business that becomes a legacy.

As a president, CEO, and 20+ year senior executive in IT and business development, Pringle has helped companies from start-ups to Fortune 500 grow, scale, and turnaround revenue to become among the most profitable and desired companies of their industries. His visionary ideas have led companies to scale from 6 figures to 7 figures and from 7 figures to 8 and 9, and he does it by combining a strategic approach using leadership, metrics, stakeholder comprehension, and by adding in the fun factor that attracts clientele and keeps them coming back over and over again, even in seemingly dry and mundane industries.

"My passion is turning businesses into legacies, and I do that by taking the core of a business, delving in to understand the purpose and the stakeholders, seeing the opportunities, adding in the fun factor, and using data to measure and manage the growth," says Pringle. "I've had the extreme fortune of growing businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 500, and each business teaches me something that I'm able to enhance growth and breathe new life into a product or service through expanded revenue sources. It's fun! And wherever fun can be found, people respond. Even in industries that are seemingly boring. Once it's turned around, growth is exponential."

Skilled in teams from 10 to 600 with revenue streams over $90M, Pringle employs his expertise in sales and business development, technology, strategic and tactical planning, change management, organizational leadership, and his yacht-level service mentality to grow company revenue, size, scale, and back-office efficiencies.

He brings expertise in leadership, team building and team bonding, SaaS and Cloud Solutions, budget management, project management, and process redesign to turn unhappy and unproductive teams into highly productive teams that enjoy their jobs, optimize performance, and create their own economies of scale.

Pringle focuses on end-state quality, brand loyalty, and product/service alignment by leveraging best practices and continuous process improvement methodologies to grow and improve operating margin and profitability.

Pringle's expertise spans a variety of verticals including:

Aerospace

Architecture, Engineering. Construction

Financial Services

Government: Local, State, and Federal

Healthcare

Hospitality

Maritime

Oil & Gas

Pringle is currently serving as a business consultant and board member to companies looking for exponential growth and scalability to capture more market share and create a business that becomes a legacy. Learn more on LinkedIn @jopringle.

# # #

Media Contact

Jennifer L Horspool

Jennifer@engagementpr.com

949-933-4300

SOURCE: John L. Pringle Consulting

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768523/Newport-Beach-Business-and-Technology-Leader-John-Pringle-Announces-His-Availability-for-Board-Member-Roles-with-Companies-Looking-to-Grow-Scale-and-Operate-More-Efficiently