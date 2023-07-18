AgroAmerica presented its ninth Sustainability Report. This report provides an updated overview of the performance of the company's banana division and the achievements made in 2022 through its Corporate Sustainability Strategy.

AgroAmerica's sustainability report details the structure, governance, strategy, and management of the company, with a specific focus on the material issues identified. Over the past year, AgroAmerica has worked on environmental, social, and governance topics that are relevant to the business. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are pleased to announce that the year 2022 marks the final chapter of our current strategy, as well as the starting point of a significant transformation. In this process, our strong foundation in sustainability will drive a new robust integrated strategy that will shape our path in 2023-24. This exciting step will lead us to continuous improvement and a more sustainable future," explained Fernando Bolaños, CEO of AgroAmerica.

Using a regenerative approach, the company undertakes actions aimed at promoting soil health, resource conservation, biodiversity preservation, and the reduction of carbon emissions. As part of this strategy, AgroAmerica has initiated a project, unique in the region, that protects bees and other pollinators in forest conservation areas located in our operations.

Some of the highlighted achievements included in this report:

The installation of a macro sanctuary to house and protect more than 30,000 native bees and pollinators.

Receiving the "2022 Conservation Leadership Award" from the RSPO Excellence Awards to the Mayan Biosphere conservation project.

Receiving the "Grand Prize in Business Sustainability" from the American Chamber of Commerce for our "Mangrove Ecosystem Restoration Project" on the Pacific Coast of Guatemala.

Obtaining the "RSPO certification" in our operations in Panama, meaning that all the operations of the tropical oil division in AgroAmerica are now certified.

The generation of over 12,000 direct and indirect jobs that promote gender equality and development opportunities for our employees, their families and our neighboring communities.

Contributing to 11 of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Holding 11 international certifications related to good practices, sustainable operations, and food quality and safety.

The conservation of more than 970 hectares of forests in areas within our company's operations.

"We are a world-class corporation that adapts to global market challenges to exceed environmental, governance and social expectations and offer high-value-added products to the world," stated Javier Aguirre, Corporate Director.

This report shows our path forward with a renewed focus on sustainability, and reaffirms our company's commitment to the environment, society, and governance in the production of high-quality sustainable food.

See full report here.

