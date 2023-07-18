Pennexx Foods, Inc.: Pennexx Begins New 'By Zip Code' Licensing Model to Accelerate Growth of its YourSocialOffers.com Merchant Marketing Website

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Pennexx is opening a new, exciting licensing model that is based on zip codes. This new model allows a third party marketing firm to purchase a license to use the companies technology to help merchants grow their business.

This is exciting to marketers because there are no other systems available that bring the type of rapid growth and speed to market for advertising that Your Social Offers (YSO) creates.

Licensees can choose their territory by zip code and will pay by population of the chosen territory and are offered an unheard of 60/40% revenue split with the company. This is excellent for both the company and for the licensee because few opportunities within software or franchising offer such a financial beneficial arrangement and this is great for the company because the licensee will be responsible for maintaining and supporting the merchant relationships so much of this revenue for the company will be profit.

This new model is not unlike many software 'white label' branding licenses that are successful in the tech and marketing industry and the company believes that this will super charge its growth.

The model also allows for national brands to continue to participate in YSO while each licensee gets a portion of national brand revenue making licensees even more valuable.

More information will be made available as the company is launching a licensing model website that will explain many more details about the program and we will be releasing the names of the first group of licensees.

All websites and licensed use of the software all though set up for a local ambiance will be branded 'powered by Your Social Offers' and all consumers that sign-up will become YSO users, thereby dramatically increasing the reach and value of Pennexx and YSO.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said about the new plan, "This is very exciting, we look forward to rapid growth. It is exciting that we now have both powerful software and an excellent plan to grow our users and customers."

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768638/Pennexx-Begins-New-By-Zip-Code-Licensing-Model-to-Accelerate-Growth-of-its-YourSocialOfferscom-Merchant-Marketing-Website