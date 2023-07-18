Mobile Lean, S.L.: mlean is Coming to Brazil for FIEE '23

VALLADOLID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / mlean®, the leading European company in continuous improvement software, brings to FIEE in Sao Paulo the most complete way to implement problem-solving and standardisation in an industrial landscape. Available to be used on either desktop or app, mlean ® Production System (mPS) is the most complete, flexible, and effective tool to optimise and refine any and all industrial processes.

Rework and waste are the leading causes of factories struggling to hit their targets, with average rework costs sitting around 5% of the contract value of a given project. Other reasons for struggling include using disjointed tools that don't integrate with other systems and don't offer a full 360° picture.

Standardisation is the key to solving this. As mlean's CEO Roberto Delgado explains, "'without setting standards in any processes, it is very hard to implement effective continuous improvement, it's very hard to implement effective continuous improvement processes that work for a factory". The mPS, therefore, offers a robust solution to help factories standardise their processes and align their pre-existing operations, goals, and KPIs.

mlean's software is constantly evolving, centralising, and digitalising the daily operations of factories. This doesn't just help reduce downtime, rework, and waste but also increases the plant's sustainability.

According to Roberto Delgado: 'Standardisation is one of the key drivers to Operational Excellence, and achieving OE is what will ultimately turn any organisation into a competitive force to be reckoned with in our current competitive landscape. We've seen a lot of potential for Brazilian factories to reach OE through standardisation, and we're really excited to have a spot in FIEE this year.'

mlean® has been serving a multitude of companies since 2014, helping organisations implement effective lean management and continuous improvement processes. The mlean® Production System has been key in centralising, collecting, and sharing key data from shop floor to office, helping companies stay relevant, competitive, and productive.

About mlean®

mlean® is one of the world's leading continuous improvement software companies.

Headquartered in Valladolid, Spain, it has been helping to manage the shop floor of industrial operations since 2014. Its range of products, and its mlean ® Production System (mPS) , focuses on digitalising, improving, and managing industrial operations by simply connecting people with industrial processes.

mlean enables its customers to unleash the power of their teams by leaving a positive impact on the environment with zero paper and improved efficiency.

The mlean® Production System strives to be the most complete and flexible set of digital tools for continuous improvement in the world and pursues changing the future of manufacturing. The system is already implemented in more than 400 factories, 32 countries, used by over 100.000 users and translated into 17 languages.

To know more about mlean, please visit https://www.mlean.com/pt

Contact:

Nuncha Marañón

Director, Marketing & Communications

mlean®

nmaranon@mlean.com

+34.983.440.320

SOURCE: Mobile Lean, S.L.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768467/mleanR-is-Coming-to-Brazil-for-FIEE-23