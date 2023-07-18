Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn Strengthens Its Teams in the US and India Through Key Leadership Appointments

Mr. Priyam Sachan joins Simplilearn as Vice President - Marketing, India

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's no.1 online boot camp for digital skills training, has made significant strides today by appointing three distinguished senior leaders to key positions. Priyam Sachan has been appointed as Vice President - Marketing in India, Kevin Adams as Vice President - Commercial Sales in America, and Todd Schuster as Associate Director of Program Management. These strategic appointments mark a pivotal moment in Simplilearn's ongoing growth strategy, highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to expanding and reinforcing its teams within India and across international markets.

Mr. Priyam Sachan has joined Simplilearn as Vice President, Marketing for India. With a wealth of experience gained from working with esteemed brands such as Sahicoin, Zomato, Gaana, Travel Triangle, and Exponential Interactives, Priyam brings a unique perspective to his role. As an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, he has excelled in performance marketing, CRM, influencer, and content activities while also spearheading data-driven strategies for Product, Marketing, and Supply. With a decade-long career in various marketing capacities, Priyam now leads Simplilearn's marketing efforts in India marketing along with Global SEO, Content, and Product Marketing teams, further bolstering the company's marketing prowess.

Mr. Kevin Adams has joined Simplilearn as Vice President, Commercial Sales, in the US. With an impressive track record spanning over 20 years, Kevin brings a wealth of experience in tactical business development, strategic relationship management, overseeing multimillion-dollar accounts, building departments, nurturing talent, and leading cross-functional teams within dynamic organizations. As a graduate of The University of Notre Dame, Kevin is a results-oriented and entrepreneurial leader. Having dedicated more than 15 years to the EdTech industry, he has held sales leadership positions at prominent companies like Skillsoft, Cloud Academy, and Learning Pool. As the Vice President of Commercial Sales for the Americas at Simplilearn, Kevin assumes the critical responsibility of spearheading direct sales and partnership initiatives for the commercial business across the United States, Canada, and LATAM regions.

Mr. Todd Schuster has joined Simplilearn as the Associate Director, Program Management. He brings over 12 years of expertise in customer success and retention to his role. With a strong background in EdTech and SaaS program management spanning 6 years, he has successfully managed numerous university contracts. As a proud alumnus of the Grand Valley State University, Todd's professional journey includes working with esteemed organizations such as 2U, where he led a team of over 10 advisors in coaching and retaining students enrolled in online master's programs. He has also made significant contributions as a Student Activities Coordinator and Academic Advisor for various universities in Colorado. In his capacity at Simplilearn, Todd will be responsible for leading the boot camp learner success and instructional teams, ensuring the utmost satisfaction and success for all learners.

Welcoming the three leaders across Sales, Product and Marketing, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, "Today, as we welcome our leaders in the realms of Marketing, Product, and commercial sales, we embark on a new chapter of growth at Simplilearn. Their arrival heralds a crucial milestone in our journey as we strengthen our teams across borders. Our path to success becomes even clearer with their profound knowledge and expertise. Together, we shall elevate our prowess in the industry and deliver exceptional outcomes for our learners. Welcome aboard, Priyam, Kevin, and Todd, as we set sail towards unprecedented achievements."

Mr. Priyam Sachan, Vice President, Marketing, India, said, "I am honored and elated to become a part of the Simplilearn family as the VP of Marketing. Joining a purpose-driven organization that caters to the evolving needs of professionals in the digital economy fills me with immense joy. I am eagerly looking forward to making a meaningful contribution, embracing new opportunities for growth, and learning from the talented individuals at Simplilearn. Together, we will continue to empower and transform the lives of countless professionals worldwide."

Mr. Kevin Adams, Vice President - Commercial Sales, America, said,"I am thrilled to be joining Simplilearn at this pivotal moment in the world of frontier and generative technologies. This is an opportune time to be at the forefront of the upskilling revolution. I am delighted to be a part of Simplilearn's journey in enabling commercial sales and driving success for the brand. The future holds immense promise, and I am eagerly looking forward to propelling my career to new heights with Simplilearn."

Todd Schuster, Associate Director, Program Management, said,"I'm excited to be part of this dynamic organization. Contributing to the effective upskilling of global workforces is an incredible opportunity. Drawing upon my expertise in customer success and retention, I am eager to positively impact Simplilearn's growth trajectory through successful program management. Together, we will empower professionals worldwide to achieve their career goals."

Simplilearn conducts more than 3000 live classes per month, with an average of 70,000 learners who together, spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

