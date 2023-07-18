Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 17:02
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The JANZ Corporation: Medical Thought Leaders to Convene in Ukraine for Collaborative Summit

COLUMBUS, OHIO / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / An International Healthcare Summit has been scheduled in Kyiv, Ukraine for Nov. 7-9, 2023. August Mission, a humanitarian non-profit agency, and JANZ Corporation, a global medical equipment supplier, will be hosting the Summit through the approval of the Kyiv Regional State and Military Administration. This three-day Summit will feature discussions on medical innovation, education, and medical expertise, in various fields and modalities with an emphasis on military-related injuries and rehabilitation. It will bring together top officials from Ukraine, including representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of regional administrations, international organizations, Ukrainian medical institutions/doctors, and industry experts to exchange knowledge and ideas with the aim of shaping the future of healthcare and ensure a higher quality of life for all.

Photo for release

Frontline soldier on one side and a doctor on the other. Summit logo in top center

Discussion Tracks will include Battlefield Trauma (Hemorrhagic Shock, Traumatic BrainInjuries, Transport and etc.), Hospital Services (Surgical Procedures, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Equipment) and Rehabilitation (Prosthetics and Mental Health), Panels of experts will be scheduled to share ideas and discuss "Lessons Learned" in a wartime environment. Time will also be allotted during the three days to visit local hospitals, rehabilitation centers and to meet with healthcare-related dignitaries.

To learn more and/or register for the International Healthcare Summit-Ukraine 2023, please visit our website at www.internationalhealthcaresummit.org

August Mission is driven by a profound commitment to alleviate human suffering and address the multifaceted challenges related to humanitarian support, recovery, and resettlement. With a focus on displaced persons, persecuted groups/individuals, and marginalized populations, August Mission strives to develop innovative solutions that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected. Website: https://augustmission.org

JANZ Corporation is a healthcare-centric Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing exceptional medical equipment, supplies, and therapy services to all levels of the U.S. Government. With a strong commitment to serving the needs of the military community, JANZ Corporation has become a trusted partner in delivering essential healthcare solutions. Website: https://janzcorp.com

Contact Information

Makenzie Holland
Marketing Manager, JANZ Corporation
makenzie.holland@janzcorporation.com
6147597700

Claudia VanHuffel
claudia.vanhuffel@janzcorporation.com
6147597700

SOURCE: JANZ Corporation

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768167/Medical-Thought-Leaders-to-Convene-in-Ukraine-for-Collaborative-Summit

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.