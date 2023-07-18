Anzeige
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UR
Tradegate
18.07.23
17:13 Uhr
86,18 Euro
+0,52
+0,61 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
RTX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RTX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,3086,5817:18
86,2286,5817:18
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 17:02
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TEVET Recognized as Collins Aerospace Outstanding Supplier

GREENEVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / In June, TEVET, an industry-leading test and measurement equipment provider, was honored to be invited to attend the Avionics Supplier Conference hosted by Collins Aerospace, an RTX Business, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. While at the event, themed "Success Begins with You," TEVET was recognized as an Outstanding Supplier for their exceptional customer service and high-quality standards.

TEVET Recognized as Outstanding Supplier

TEVET Recognized as Outstanding Supplier
Image, from left to right: Roy Gullickson, Vice President of Avionics Operations, Collins Aerospace; Gary Tilley, Sr. VP of TEVET Solutions; Morgan Kapp, Executive Director of Avionics Supply Chain, Collins Aerospace

Collins and TEVET have enjoyed a 14-year trusted partnership through the delivery of high-quality products that have helped further the success of both companies.

Tracy Solomon, CEO and Founder of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone Small Business, stated, "We are honored by this recognition from Collins Aerospace. Seeing our mission of 'making the complicated easy' come to fruition through our partnership continues to drive our team for what else is possible. We know the gravity of the work being done at Collins Aerospace and are excited to continue working with them to further their mission."

For the full blog post, click here.

About TEVET: Selecting and acquiring the right technology to meet your specific challenges requires a partner that can add value at every step. TEVET brings more than 18 years of experience to the acquisition and integration of technical products, systems, and instrumentation - with support from identification to sustainment. Our quality, technology, and personnel competencies make it possible for us to provide best-in-class acquisition and integration capabilities, so our customers, suppliers, and partners succeed. We strive to execute at the highest levels, providing service to Country, Customer, and Community. For more information on TEVET, please visit www.tevet.com.

Contact Information

MaKinna Traylor
Director of Marketing
makinna.traylor@tevet.com
678-905-1300

SOURCE: TEVET

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768619/TEVET-Recognized-as-Collins-Aerospace-Outstanding-Supplier

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.