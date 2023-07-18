TEVET Recognized as Collins Aerospace Outstanding Supplier

GREENEVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / In June, TEVET, an industry-leading test and measurement equipment provider, was honored to be invited to attend the Avionics Supplier Conference hosted by Collins Aerospace, an RTX Business, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. While at the event, themed "Success Begins with You," TEVET was recognized as an Outstanding Supplier for their exceptional customer service and high-quality standards.

TEVET Recognized as Outstanding Supplier

Image, from left to right: Roy Gullickson, Vice President of Avionics Operations, Collins Aerospace; Gary Tilley, Sr. VP of TEVET Solutions; Morgan Kapp, Executive Director of Avionics Supply Chain, Collins Aerospace

Collins and TEVET have enjoyed a 14-year trusted partnership through the delivery of high-quality products that have helped further the success of both companies.

Tracy Solomon, CEO and Founder of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone Small Business, stated, "We are honored by this recognition from Collins Aerospace. Seeing our mission of 'making the complicated easy' come to fruition through our partnership continues to drive our team for what else is possible. We know the gravity of the work being done at Collins Aerospace and are excited to continue working with them to further their mission."

About TEVET: Selecting and acquiring the right technology to meet your specific challenges requires a partner that can add value at every step. TEVET brings more than 18 years of experience to the acquisition and integration of technical products, systems, and instrumentation - with support from identification to sustainment. Our quality, technology, and personnel competencies make it possible for us to provide best-in-class acquisition and integration capabilities, so our customers, suppliers, and partners succeed. We strive to execute at the highest levels, providing service to Country, Customer, and Community. For more information on TEVET, please visit www.tevet.com.

