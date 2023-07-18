Leaders in Action: Trane Technologies' Ricardo Ramirez Ignites Minds and Empowers Futures Through STEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Trane Technologies:

In a world where leaders are defined by their actions, Trane Technologies' engineering leader Ricardo Ramirez selflessly serves his community, making a positive difference through his dedicated efforts. Whether participating in environmental clean-up initiatives, constructing homes for families, or mentoring young students, Ricardo continuously seeks opportunities to uplift his community and inspire others. He recently teamed up with university students and Trane Technologies volunteers to provide a fun and engaging robotics lesson to students at a local elementary school.

Trane Technologies' vision of a sustainable future means having an uplifting and positive impact on people and society. We're paving the way with our corporate citizenship strategy, Sustainable Futures, focusing on a generation of learners with the potential to transform our way of life and our world.

The three pillars of Sustainable Futures strategy are focused on uplifting and engaging students from underrepresented communities throughout their educational journeys:

Enhance Learning Environments by providing access to healthy indoor air and food.

by providing access to healthy indoor air and food. Accelerate Student Success with the early introduction of STEM and sustainability concepts.

with the early introduction of STEM and sustainability concepts. Open Career Pathways by providing experiences that support entry into STEM and sustainability careers.

We're also uplifting our culture and communities through, Opportunity for All, an inclusive approach and a focus on education and career development for everyone and part of our 2030 Sustainability Commitments. Opportunity for All seeks to create a workforce reflective of its community and gender parity in senior leadership, in addition to uplifting communities through STEM learning.

