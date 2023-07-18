Decentralized Pictures, Sidewinder Films, and The Foundation for Global Sports Development Announce the Sidewinder Films Award

Providing up to $200,000 in Completion Funds for Filmmakers on the Decentralized Pictures Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Decentralized Pictures , in partnership with Sidewinder Films and The Foundation for Global Sports Development , is excited to announce the Sidewinder Films Award, which will provide up to $200,000 in completion funds for a documentary, fact-based, or factually-inspired narrative film via the Decentralized Pictures platform. This initiative aims to support filmmakers in bringing projects to fruition, and fostering creativity and innovation in the film industry.



"We're looking to collaborate with filmmakers to produce movies that focus on human achievement, breaking down barriers, or overcoming obstacles," said David Ulich, co-founder of Sidewinder Films. "We hope to find remarkable untold stories being shepherded by talented filmmakers and help them over the finish line," he added. Sidewinder Films has produced award-winning films such as At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal for HBO, Citizen Ashe for CNN, and Waterman: Duke Kahanamoku, Ambassador of Aloha for PBS American Masters.

"We're excited to be partnering with a company of Sidewinder's caliber and look forward to seeing the film that comes out of this collaboration," said Roman Coppola, the co-founder of Decentralized Pictures.

Decentralized Pictures is a groundbreaking platform leveraging blockchain technology to connect filmmakers with financing and distribution opportunities. By embracing decentralized principles, the platform offers a transparent and inclusive environment for artists to showcase their work and secure essential funding and other support for their projects and careers.

Filmmakers interested in applying for the award are invited to submit a sample of their unfinished film, alongside other pitch materials. Their samples should showcase the vision, potential, and artistic merit of the project, and provide a glimpse into its unique storytelling and creative direction.

Any filmmaker seeking to complete a project is eligible to apply. Decentralized Pictures and its partners believe in equal access and are committed to nurturing talent from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Whether you are an emerging filmmaker or an established industry professional, the Sidewinder Films funding opportunity is open to all.

The financing terms for the completion funds will be pari passu pro rata equity, adhering to industry standards. The filmmakers will retain full intellectual property ownership of their work, as no IP ownership transfer will be required. Decentralized Pictures, Sidewinder Films, and The Foundation for Global Sports Development are committed to supporting filmmakers in maintaining creative control and ensuring their artistic integrity remains intact.

In addition to monetary awards, all partner companies involved in the initiative will provide mentorship and guidance to the winning filmmakers. With their vast experience and industry expertise, the partners will assist the selected filmmaker or filmmakers in navigating the complexities of the filmmaking process from post-production to distribution, thus ensuring the highest quality and marketability of the final product.

The award is now open for submissions. Filmmakers are encouraged to visit the Decentralized Pictures platform to access the submission guidelines and learn more about the application process. The platform may be accessed at https://app.decentralized.pictures

Decentralized Pictures, Sidewinder Films, and The Foundation for Global Sports Development are thrilled to provide this remarkable opportunity for a filmmaker or filmmakers to secure the necessary funds to complete their projects. This initiative marks a significant step towards democratizing the film industry and empowering storytellers from all walks of life.

