World Environment Day: Walgreens Boots Alliance's Progress in Review

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Walgreens Boots Alliance



Originally published by Walgreens Boots Alliance

June 5, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the first celebration of World Environment Day, an event led by the United Nations Environment Programme to bring businesses, governments and people together to act for a more sustainable planet. What began in 1972 as an environmental summit has grown to an international movement under the slogan "Only One Earth," and is the largest global platform for environmental outreach.

WBA supports the need to preserve our One Earth and has centered our Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) strategies in supporting healthy communities, enabling a healthy planet, building a sustainable marketplace, and providing a healthy and inclusive workplace. To that end, we are proud of the most recent milestones that are outlined in our 2022 ESG Report:

Promoted sustainable procurement:? WBA is a champion of the Sustainable Procurement Pledge, which is a commitment to using sustainable practices in the procurement of goods and services. The company has achieved many successes in this area, including: Removed nearly 30 million plastic bags, equivalent to more than 370 tonnes of plastic, from Boots UK online deliveries since 2018. As of June 2021, all Boots owned brand and No7 Beauty Company cosmetic wipes have been 100% plastic free. In July 2022, Boots and No7 Beauty Company joined as signatories to the EcoBeautyScore Consortium, a collaboration of major global cosmetics companies that seek to establish a transparent global environmental impact scoring system.

WBA is a champion of the Sustainable Procurement Pledge, which is a commitment to using sustainable practices in the procurement of goods and services. The company has achieved many successes in this area, including: Reduced carbon emissions:? WBA has reduced its carbon emissions by 21.2% since 2019 and is on track to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030. The company is achieving this goal through several initiatives, including energy efficiency improvements, renewable energy procurement and supply chain adjustments.

WBA has reduced its carbon emissions by 21.2% since 2019 and is on track to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030. The company is achieving this goal through several initiatives, including energy efficiency improvements, renewable energy procurement and supply chain adjustments. Increased use of recycled content:?WBA has increased the use of recycled content in its packaging by 10% since 2019. The company is committed to using 100% recycled content in its packaging by 2025.

Learn more about WBA's commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable business practices by browsing the stories below.

Where does extra inventory go, anyway? For World Environment Day, we explore how surplus products are donated, liquidated or returned to vendors through Walgreens Green Boxes recycling program.

For World Environment Day, we explore how surplus products are donated, liquidated or returned to vendors through Walgreens Green Boxes recycling program. Our commitment to Earth Day, every day : See our environmental and sustainability progress, translated into terms you know.

See our environmental and sustainability progress, translated into terms you know. 'Hard to Recycle' no more : Now available in 700 stores, Recycle at Boots gives customers an easy way to make the sustainable choice.

Now available in 700 stores, Recycle at Boots gives customers an easy way to make the sustainable choice. Every child has the right to return to school feeling clean : Since the beginning of Boots UK's partnership with The Hygiene Bank, more than 220,000 toiletries, or 50 tonnes, have been donated by customers to people in need.

Since the beginning of Boots UK's partnership with The Hygiene Bank, more than 220,000 toiletries, or 50 tonnes, have been donated by customers to people in need. Boots UK eliminates plastic from owned brand wet wipes: WBA continues to lead in its commitment to reducing the use of single-use plastics, and since the end of 2022, Boots UK has stopped stocking plastic wipes from any other brand.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walgreens Boots Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Walgreens Boots Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walgreens-boots-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walgreens Boots Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768636/World-Environment-Day-Walgreens-Boots-Alliances-Progress-in-Review