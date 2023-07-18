BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
All information is at 30 June 2023 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
One
Three
One
Three
Five
Month
Months
Year
Years
Years
Net asset value
4.9%
-7.0%
11.2%
68.1%
80.4%
Share price
2.2%
-9.5%
11.0%
87.9%
108.3%
MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)*
3.8%
-7.5%
10.2%
47.6%
52.7%
* (Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream
At month end
Net asset value (including income)1:
612.43p
Net asset value (capital only):
603.40p
Share price:
599.00p
Discount to NAV2:
2.2%
Total assets:
£1,321.1m
Net yield3:
6.7%
Net gearing:
10.3%
Ordinary shares in issue:
191,183,036
Ordinary shares held in Treasury:
1,828,806
Ongoing charges4:
1.0%
Ongoing charges5:
0.8%
1 Includes net revenue of 9.03p
2 Discount to NAV including income.
3 Based on a second and third interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 23 August 2022 and 16 November 2022 respectively, a final dividend of 23.50p per share declared on 2 March 2023 with ex-date 9 March 2023 and pay date of 26 April 2023 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022, and a first interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 18 April 2023 with ex-date 4 May 2023 and pay date of 31 May 2023, in respect of the year ending 31 December 2023.
4 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2022.
5 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily gross assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Country Analysis
Total
Global
64.4
Australasia
10.1
Latin America
8.8
United States
6.2
Canada
4.2
Other Africa
2.8
Indonesia
0.9
South Africa
0.3
United Kingdom
0.1
Net Current Assets
2.2
-----
100.0
=====
Sector Analysis
Total
Diversified
34.9
Copper
22.4
Gold
15.2
Industrial Minerals
7.7
Steel
6.5
Aluminium
3.0
Platinum Group Metals
2.2
Iron Ore
2.1
Nickel
1.5
Uranium
1.1
Mining Services
1.1
Zinc
0.1
Net Current Assets
2.2
-----
100.0
=====
Ten largest investments
Company
Total Assets %
Vale:
Equity
6.5
Debenture
2.4
BHP
8.6
Glencore
7.7
Teck Resources
4.4
Freeport-McMoRan
3.8
First Quantum Minerals:
Equity
2.8
Bond
0.7
Newmont Mining
3.1
Wheaton Precious Metals
3.0
Ivanhoe:
Equity
1.8
Bond
0.9
ArcelorMittal
2.7
Asset Analysis
Total Assets (%)
Equity
94.7
Bonds
3.1
Net Current Assets
2.2
-----
100.0
=====
Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:
Performance
After a difficult May, the mining sector rebounded in June as market sentiment towards China improved on expectations that the Chinese administration will announce fresh stimulus measures in H2. This helped boost mined commodity prices with, for example, copper and iron ore (62% fe.) prices rising by +3.1% and +13.4% respectively. The copper market also saw draws on inventories as inventory cover trended back towards the record lows seen in January.
Precious metals prices were soft, however, with gold and silver prices falling by
-2.8% and -3.4% respectively as rising US interest rate expectations were a headwind. Meanwhile, global equity markets posted positive performance, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index rising by +5.6%, but returns were relatively concentrated in large-cap technology stocks which benefited from hype around artificial intelligence.
Strategy and Outlook
We do not expect the mining sector to be immune to deteriorating global economic growth. However, whilst recession looms for developed markets, the most important economy for mining, China, is moving in the opposite direction, re-opening following a year of lockdowns and a strict zero-Covid policy.
Meanwhile, mined commodity markets are generally tight, with inventories for many commodities at historic lows. At the same time, mined supply is being constrained by the underinvestment of recent years and continued capital discipline. Mining companies are in an excellent financial position, in our view, with high levels of free cash flow, rock-solid balance sheets and a continued focus on returning capital to shareholders.
Last year, we saw greater appreciation of the role mining companies will need to play in supplying the materials required for lower carbon technologies like wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. In 2023, we are seeing Brown to Green emerge as a key theme, where mining companies are focusing on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity associated with their production. We expect to see a re-rating for the mining companies able to best navigate this and are playing this in the portfolio.
All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.
19 July 2023
